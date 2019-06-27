Transcript for Robots could replace 20 million jobs by 2030

A new report paints a bleak picture about the affect of automation on American jobs predicts robots were placed twenty million factory jobs around the world. And the next decade. Here in the US the report says workers and Oregon Louisiana and Texas. Have the most to fear that's because of their high dependence on manufacturing. And globally competitive industry. Shedding their pick up truck could be the first with a six figure price tag. The company is rolling out a new version of its heavy duty Silverado with high tech improvements and the latest infotainment technology. The truck is expected to be the first pick up in the US a cost more than a 100000. Dollars. One shabby officials said people want to trade up trade up and pay up the Rolls Royce of truck struck by guess who.

