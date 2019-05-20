Transcript for Teens sleep better with limited exposure to 'blue screens' before bedtime: Study

In today's tech bytes better sleep pertains researcher studying teenagers found their sleep was significantly improved in just one week if they limited their exposure to screens before bedtime. The blue light for a screen reduces our production of melatonin making us feel like we are tired. But even though we are Spotify is really single voice controlled speaker for your car the device golf cart. Thing is meant to discover how people listen on the go it still in the testing phase but the streaming service says select subscribers will get a speaker to try out. Queen Elizabeth is looking for social savvy strategist to help run Buckingham Palace is Twitter and mr. Graham accounts. Full time gig pays about 38000 dollars a year with benefits and 33 days of vacation. Plus free lunch I'm men pictures three run less boxy. Desert back.

