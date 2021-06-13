Transcript for Biden to use Putin meeting to talk differences: Secretary of State

secretary of state Antony blinken. He is accompanying the president overseas. Good morning, secretary blinken. Great to see you. As Ian just mentioned, there was reportedly some tension over China in the g7 meetings with the president urging leaders to offer billions of dollars in loans to developing nations to counter China's global infrastructure initiatives. What was the pushback there? Martha, in fact, what we have is largely agreement on the need to offer a much more attractive alternative to the model that China is proposing for the world, and the community coming out of the summit will reflect that. In 2018, China was not even mentioned, but here we have a commitment to work together on something called build back better for the world to work on pulling investments, pulling funds, bringing the private sector in to make investments in health and infrastructure, in technology for low and middle income countries in a way that will produce new markets for our own products and also offer a much more attractive alternative to what China is trying to do in these countries, but across the board, I have been at a number of these G7s over the years. This is maybe the most consequential one I've taken part in. This has demonstrated that democracies coming together deliver in concrete ways for people around the world. A million vaccine doses for countries around the world. A commitment to put in place a better system to prevent the next pandemic or to mitigate it. This commitment on building back better for the rest of the world, an agreement on getting a corporate minimum tax of 15% around the world so we can avoid a race to the bottom and companies can have a stronger tax base and resources to help their people on infrastructure, and a commitment to deal with coal-fired plants and stop the financing. This is the largest contributor to global emissions. The g7 is coming together to do something about it. So across the board, whether it's China or anything else, we're demonstrating that democracies can actually deliver, and president Biden has done a very effective job in bringing all of our countries together in common cause. We are just days away from the summit with Putin which comes after a string of serious cyberattacks in our country, the jailing of opposition leader alexei navalny, the forced landing of a jet to arrest opposition in Belarus. Was there any thought of canceling this upcoming summit? On the contrary. The president is not seeing president Putin in spite of all of these things. It's precisely because of them, to be able to talk to him directly, clearly about these profound differences, and also to see if we can have a more predictable, stable relationship, but equally to make sure we make clear if Russia continues to act recklessly, we'll continue to act accordingly as the president has done after the attack on navalny, and after the solarwinds cyberattack. Microsoft says it was the exact same group that was behind the attack on government agencies this year. In 2014, president Obama wanted tough sanctions on crimea. They're still there. Can you give us an idea on when sanctions changed Vladimir Putin's behavior? You never know the dogs that don't bark. Sanctions on Ukraine, and on Russia for Ukraine for example may well have prevented even more Russian aggression. We've worked to sustain those sanctions and we're making sure we're showing our commitment to Ukraine's territory on the sovereignty, and its Independence. Here's what's also different, Martha. We come to this meeting with -- Do you -- I want to stop you there. Do you think these work? I think that sanctions are -- can be especially when they're done in coordination with other countries, and this is what's critical. When we do them alone, they tend to be less effective than when we do them in collaboration are other countries. We're coming off a g7, and will be coming off of nato and an eu meeting. When we're working together and rolling in the same direction militarily, diplomatically, politically, it's a powerful force. We represent more than 57% of the world's gdp, and one of the things you may have noticed is there was a poll done across most of the countries that we'll be working with this week. 75% now have confidence in president Biden and in American leadership. That's up from 17% a year ago. That means we're in a much stronger position than we have bee in recent years to have all of our countries to work together in common cause including dealing with the excesses of Russia. Before the g7 meeting, some European leaders had expressed some concern about the America is back message after years of Donald Trump's America first. Did you sense any of that mistrust, and his hold on the Republican party worries from them that he could be back or someone just like him? I think, Martha, if we can continue to demonstrate in concrete ways that democracies working together are making a difference for their people and for people around the world, that's going to be something that sustains itself. There's going to be support for that. We have to -- we have to prove the point, and I think we made a very, very strong start this week with the g7 alone. On a billion shots in arms. Not twisting arms, as some other countries are trying to do around the world, but getting shots in arms. No political favors involved. On the environment, on investments in economies, on equitable tax treatment. I think I've let you cover - that. I want to turn back to the cyberattacks, and those ransomware attacks. Go ahead. Like the colonial pipeline attack. Sure. You say the Russian government isn't to blame for that, that it was Russian bad actors, but you think Russia should take some sort of action, so what do you expect them to do? I'll leave that for president Putin, but no responsible country should be in the business of harboring criminal organizations engaged in cyberattacks including ransomware. The president will make that clear to president Putin. We're looking for cooperation in dealing with these organizations stemming from Russian territory. The white house has said that president Biden will not hold a joint press conference with Vladimir Putin. Why not? Martha, I think the best way for the president to share with the free press and take as many questions as possible about the meeting, about the conversation with president Putin as well as to wrap up an entire week's worth of travel with the g7, with nato, with the eu, is to be able to talk to that free press and spend as much time as we can answering their questions. Thanks very much for that last answer. Appreciate you joining us this morning. Good luck this week.

