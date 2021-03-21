Transcript for 'These border patrol facilities … in some cases are jail-like': Matt Gutman

I was deeply concerned about the rhetoric around immigration. Not only do I think immigration renews our soul and brings us spirit to our country, but also it helps our economy. One of the problems is immigration has become overly politicized, and it really -- a Former president George W. Bush weighing in on the immigration debate that dates back even beyond his presidency. Let's discuss it all with our round table live with us in Texas. ABC news senior national correspondent Terry Moran, ABC news senior national correspondent -- senior -- I have these titles mixed up, Matt. So many. Chief national correspondent Matt Gutman, and politico white house correspondent Laura barron-lopez. Thanks to you all. Speaking of national correspondents, Matt, I want to start with you. You've spent years covering the border. Put what's happening here in perspective based on what you have just heard as well. More than 5,000 unaccompanied minors here in adult facilities. This is unprecedented, Martha. We've never seen numbers like these inside these border patrol facilities, which in some cases are jail-like. In most cases are warehouse-like. This is pretty much twice the number at the peak in '18/'19, and we're seeing in some of the facilities, overcrowding that boggles the mine. In Donna, Texas, a capacity of 250 beds. There are 3,900 kids inside there, and we heard secretary mayorkas talking about the threat of covid. I mean, can you imagine the kind of social distancing they have there? There is none, and we're talking about children and teens, and in many cases, you have 17-year-olds in the same rooms as 4-year-olds and 5-year-olds, and activists with whom I'm talking to, immigration lawyers are saying this is untenable. They are extraordinarily concerned not only of an outbreak of covid, of the flu, but that somebody is going to get hurt, and Martha, this is something that border patrol and cbp officials up and down the line echo as well. Their greatest fear right now is that a child is going to die in their custody. We certainly hope that doesn't happen. Terry, what choice did Biden have given that he wanted to do away with these policies of Donald Trump that he saw as cruel and xenophobic Well, I think do it in a orderly fashion as secretary mayorkas acknowledged, that they have a broken immigration system. If you are going to do something, do a 180. President Biden did it in the first couple of days almost performatively. He wanted to send a message to the American people that a more humane, a different kind of immigration policy was going to take place under his administration, but he sent that message as you pointed out, south of the border. This border right here, that marks the largest in-person wage differential among any land border in the world. You can make a lot more money in the United States, and that region fall, and gangsters and corruption. The pressure is tremendous, and to do that 180 without really any preparation, he owns this now. He owns it. And Laura, he really does, and should they have been more aware? I mean, they really seem tone deaf to the politics of this as well. You heard mayorkas trying to do cleanup I think there trying to send a strong message, but is it too late? Well, that's why you see so many of the administration officials including mayorkas, and others for the white house starting to change their tune. They're saying, we're not saying don't come. Don't come like this ever, or come in the legal fashion. So many -- there's such a big influx, and I was talking to advocates here in El Paso, and they were saying that they feel as though beyond the rollback in Mexico which they felt as though went well according to the advocates and activists, beyond that they feel as if the white house doesn't have a plan in terms of how to address not just the children, but the adults and families that are coming over here, and when migrants are being released into south Texas, or they're being transferred here to El Paso, that there isn't enough testing, covid testing for them, that they aren't sure where they're supposed to go, and they really -- as Matt said, they feel like it's not a sustainable situation here. And Matt, explain how you get a child who is unaccompanied at a border as one. It is little more complicated than that, and explain what the difference is now between separating these families and what happened under president trump. You think of the notion of a toddler just strolling across the border, and it's something that boggles the mind, but that's not exactly what's happening, Martha. Parents aren't sending their kids over as 1 or 2-year-olds, right? Typically what will happen is that child will come with a guardian, a grandmother, somebody that child has come with, an aunt, and because they are not their parents, they will be separated, and that guardian can choose to either go back to Mexico with the child or say, listen. This child might have a better life than I was able to give it in the United States, and I might subject it to some trauma now, but maybe that's better in the long haul, and that's one of the things we're seeing. There are really three pillars of this surge right now. There is, you know, climate change which is decimating Central America, these hurricanes we've just seen, and political and economic upheaval. Plus, the fact that people do think they're going to get a warmer welcome under president trump, and it does differ from family separation, and assets of families were coming over together and the administration under president trump was forcefully dividing them, and that is something that obviously mayorkas and the Biden administration have tried to fix, and they are doing that. And Terry, president Biden again said don't come to our George Stephanopoulos. He also said, we're in the process of getting set up, and it's not going to take a whole long time, to be able to apply for asylum in place. So don't leave your town or city or community. That sounds a little bit like remain in Mexico. Essentially, it's to take the pressure off this border, and try to establish the kind of immigration policy and process that the majority of American people want. I mean, hearing former president bush say it renews the soul of the country, I think that's probably a majority opinion in this country, but you get disorder at the border, chaos and inhumanity, that's the quickest way to kill immigration reform. People want an orderly, secure, reliable border, and a generous immigration policy, and he's got neither right now. And Laura, Republicans obviously are very critical of Joe Biden. That's no surprise, but here in Texas, there were eight heavily Latino counties that flipped to trump, voted for Hillary Clinton before. They like what trump did here. Yes, to a degree. The majority of Latinos in Texas did vote for president Biden, but there was noticeable change in where Latino voters voted in certain districts across south Texas, and that's also why there is so much urgency from the Biden administration to pass immigration reform, to show he sent a bill to congress. The big question though is that comprehensive immigration reform doesn't stand a chance because of the 50/50 split senate. The congress has passed narrower bills for dreamers and farm workers, but the likelihood of that actually even though smaller tailored bills getting votes in the senate or having ten Republicans is very slim. That's a difficult road ahead for the administration. Thanks to all of you.

