DOJ 'absolutely' could make case to prosecute Trump, but does not seem ready: Abrams

ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams and former Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur provide legal analysis on the Jan. 6 hearings on "This Week."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live