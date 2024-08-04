Donald Trump questions Kamala Harris’ racial identity, Byron Donalds reacts

George Stephanopoulos interviews Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., on “This Week.”

August 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live