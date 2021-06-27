Transcript for 'I was very glad to see the president clarify his remarks': Sen. Rob Portman

Let's get the Republican response from one of the lead negotiators on the GOP side of the infrastructure deal, senator rob portman of Ohio. Senator portman, we saw the president announce a deal. Then we saw the president say there's no deal unless you also -- the senate also passes this much bigger Bernie Sanders plan. And now we have this pretty incredible walkback from president Biden. So what is the bottom line right now? Where are we in all of this? First, I was very glad to see the president clarify his remarks, because it was inconsistent with everything that we had been told all along the way. We were all blind sided by the comments, the previous day which were that somehow these two bills were connected. The reconciliation bill which ispa trillion dollars of social spending that's going to be entirely partisan, largest tax increase in American history on one hand. On the other hand, the infrastructure bill which is bipartisan, has no taxes, focuses on core infrastructure, and has been bipartisan from the start. So it was a surprise to say the least that those two got linked. I'm glad they've been delinked and it's clear that we can move forward with a bipartisan bill that's broadly popular not just among members of congress but the American people. Over 87 % of people we're told by one poll believe we ought to do a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Our ports, our rail systems, our grid, our broadband system needs to be expanded. These are all things that people are looking for. We were glad to see them disconnected and now we can move forward on something that really makes sense for the American people. What's your sense? You've spent a fair amount of time directly talking to the president. Your former senate colleague, president Biden. Is he negotiating in good faith on this? You saw "The Wall Street journal" editorial board say this was a bait and switch. Mitch Mcconnell say it was head spinning. We've had the clarification. As you sit down face to face with president Biden, can you trust what he's negotiating with I think there's been good faith on both sides, and it's true that there was a miscommunication there in terms of linking the two. But that was never part of our discussion. And never part of the bipartisan group discussion that's been going on for almost four months now. And certainly not when the president and his team engaged to negotiate the final aspects of this. So the bottom line is it's a popular bill for all the right reasons. It's the right thing for the country. Every analysis of our infrastructure system gives us low grades. We do have crumbling roads and bridges and are not competitive with the rest of the world. And this is the kind of spending that is long-term that makes our economy more efficient, therefore, more productive. This is the kind of thing that's going to create a lot of great jobs with good benefits. So it's something that we need to do to be able to compete with China and our other global competitors and do something that presidents through the ages have talked about. I remember when Donald Trump talked about the need for a $2 trillion infrastructure bill. But so did president Obama before him and president bush before him. So we're finally getting something done here that's been talked about in Washington for decades. Well, I'll tell you, it was a sight to see Democrats and Republicans together at the white hhouse, smiles, a few black slap -- back slaps. This is about the least controversial thing you could be working on with the other party. What does it say if you fail here and can't come to an agreement on this? How important is it? By the way, I wasn't back slapping. There's a long way to go. It's impossible to get things done in Washington these days. It's a minor miracle when you can pull things together, as you but you're right, infrastructure is different. We're not talking about health care or taxes. We're talking about something that's broad support. Again, not just among members of congress where we have now 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats for this group. Also among the American people. That's what matters. People are looking for us to get something done. Specifically on infrastructure, but more generally, to work together to solve big problems. I think this is a step in the right direction in both of the categories. Before you go, former president trump was in your home state, in Ohio, last night. You weren't there. I understand you had a family commitment. But would you be on stage with him again at a rally? I mean, is he still the leader of the effective leader of the Republican party? He's the leader of the party in the sense that he has high popularity among the Republican last night you saw a big turn toout. My view is simple. The Republican party and president trump ought to focus on two things, policies. During the trump administration, a lot of good things were done for the country. Going into the pandemic we had historically low unemployment and also for blacks and hispanics with the lowest poverty rate in the history of the country. The 19 th straight month of wage increases of 3% or more annualized. There was a lot of gd stuff going on. We had to talk about that. The tax cuts, the regulatory relief was working. Our military was being rebuilt. That was crucial and is crucial now as we face so many challenges around the globe. And the operation warp speed worked well. Let's focus on the policies that worked and also on what's not working now. Because the largest tax increase in American history is the wrong thing to do as you're coming out of this pandemic. There's a lot to talk about, and let's focus on 2022 and getting the house majority back and the senate majority. That's what I would focus on, not the other stuff. He was spending a lot of his time on the other stuff, the false claims the election was stolen. Senator portman, thank you for joining us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.