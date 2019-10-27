'I love this man': Presidents Clinton, Obama remember Elijah Cummings

More
Rep. Elijah Cummings is remembered on "This Week."
2:01 | 10/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'I love this man': Presidents Clinton, Obama remember Elijah Cummings

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:01","description":"Rep. Elijah Cummings is remembered on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"66566646","title":"'I love this man': Presidents Clinton, Obama remember Elijah Cummings","url":"/ThisWeek/video/love-man-presidents-clinton-obama-remember-elijah-cummings-66566646"}