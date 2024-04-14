Trump's first criminal trial set to begin Monday

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky reports on the latest in the Donald Trump’s hush money trial, set to begin Monday in Manhattan, on “This Week.”

April 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live