Former director of Aviation Safety discusses door plug falling off mid-flight

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former director of the Office of Aviation Safety at the NTSB, Tom Haueter, to discuss the incident when a door plug fell off of an Alaska Airlines plane mid-flight

January 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live