Transcript for Stranger gives up first-class seat for 88-year-old

They necks and 88 year old grandmother has finally realized her dream applied for spots thanks to a complete stranger violet was supposed to travel economy from London to New York. But anti struck up a conversation with Jack who was traveling first class Jack learned violet had never flown in first class and he gave up his seat giving her. A big thrill. We spoke to the flight attendants. Leave that for us yet life. You least Lee didn't that your apps that and then off the flight not sit there and that is I think crazy day Scott not until some media. All Jack sat on the road next for the bathroom. It was worth it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.