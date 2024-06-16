2 dead in shooting at Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock, Texas, police say

A fight broke out between two groups at the Old Settlers Park at about 11 p.m., Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks told reporters early Sunday.

June 16, 2024

