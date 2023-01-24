ABC News Live: At least 19 dead in 3 California mass shootings in 3 days

Plus, jury selection begins in the murder trial for attorney Alex Murdaugh, and a conversation with Jenny Slate, from the Oscar-nominated animated film “Marcel the Shell with the Shoes On.”

January 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live