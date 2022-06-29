ABC News Live: Early voting breaks records in Georgia runoff election

Plus, the CDC issues a warning as hospitals see a rise in hospitalizations for flu and COVID-19, and a sit-down with two stars of the U.S. men’s national team fresh from the World Cup.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live