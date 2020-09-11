Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris celebrate apparent election win

Good morning I'm Diana stayed a thanks for streaming with us in today's update president elect Joseph Biden says he is ready to hit the ground running. This is the time video on America. After his victory speech the president elect is vowing to fight the corona virus pandemic announcing a new task force that is getting ready to meet for the first time. In just moments this as his history making vice president elect Cadillac cars promises to pave the way for others. Maybe the first woman in this office I will not be the last. Are on what this moment means for a young women and people of color. Meanwhile president trump has not conceded defeat instead spending the weekend on the golf course saying this election is far from over and now he's vowing to take the results. Support. Those are big news in the race for ethical but nineteen vaccine drugmaker Pfizer in the early data shows its vaccine is more than 90% effective. Pfizer plans asked the FDA for emergency authorization of the vaccine later this month. The company says it will have enough doses for fifteen to twenty million people by the end of this year. And Ada made landfall of tropical storm in the Florida Keys overnight the first tropical storm to make landfall in November in Florida since 1998. Eight of brought winds topping 65 miles an hour prompting flash flood warnings for southern Florida. The storm is now in the Gulf of Mexico where it's expected to stay for most of the week data is the twelfth named storms to make landfall in the US this year. But we begin with president elect Biden wasting no time with 72 days to go until inauguration day the incoming Biden administration. Has announced they are forming a task force to help get the pandemic under control. We expect to hear from them within the hour Mary Bruce is in Washington with the latest. This morning the Biden here is team is getting to work. Their first priority getting the pandemic under control the president elect's today announcing his team of scientists and experts to tackle this crisis. Our work again getting over under control I was spared no effort. And or any commitment day. To turnaround. This pandemic. His plan includes doubling the number of testing sites and boosting tracing calling on governors to mandate masks and a task force to look at racial disparities. Looking ahead his team unveiling its official transition web site build back better dot com. Outlining issues he says he'll tackle on day one. Much aimed at undoing president trumps most controversial actions like the so called Muslim band and rejoining the pair is climate accord but perhaps their biggest challenge of uniting the country. Don't make progress we have to stop treating your opponents as our enemies. They aren't our enemies there are Americans. They're American. Siding with the direct appeal to the president's supporters followed. Who voted credited stronger understand the disappointment and I I've lost a couple of times myself but not. Let's give each other a chase. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric. Lower temperature. See each other again listen to each other again. Now looking ahead the Biden Harris team is outlined for big priorities that they want to focus on the pandemic the economy racial equality and climate change but their agenda could face a real uphill battle. On Capitol Hill as it looks likely that Republicans will retain control of the senate all at the ports are still watching those Georgia runoff that will determine the balance of power. Here in Washington and Diana and Biden there's also good Israel towns just in uniting their own party so. Lots of work. To do I had Diane that's for sure and a lot of division to manage their merry Burson Washington thank you meanwhile president trumps team is expected to file another legal challenge later today. So far all but one of the campaign's previous challenges have been rejected in court. Sources within the campaign tell ABC news there's been internal bickering over the lawsuits with some on the president's legal team calling them pointless. And meritless but the president is showing no signs of conceding and said spending the weekend on the golf course. He has no public events scheduled for today but vice president pence is expected to lead a corona virus task force meeting. This afternoon. And that task force will have much to discuss this Covert surges across the country 31 states hit a weekly record for number of cases and hospitalizations. Are also approaching a new record. Infectious disease specialist doctor John Brownstein is here now to break it all down for a stock to Brownstein thanks for being here you know Pfizer came out this big news it says as of now. It's vaccine has shown to be 90% effective at preventing corona virus in trials. What does that mean it practically for the US and how does that compare with other vaccine candidates. Yes so you know under this is an earlier this is resolved so that individuals who received two injections of the vaccine street recent car history. Present your case is that symptomatic coded. This is about not before she is so. Overall I think credible news we should count the fact. This you know this he's only been studying for an error mart stores and wholesale how moral the actual loss also don't really know how how much stuff people protect against severe cases that result in hospitalization and death. Percent is he credible researchers have only been expecting six year 7%. The Parker authorizations 50%. We certainly hear other vaccines. Measles smallpox you can parcels are all 0% effective got more. And you look at seasonal flu that's about forty to 60% so cold packs his far exceeding what we see with seasonal. Again this is all Peter. That's at least he still need to look at dia. From the CD Chad king and the dignity trying to wrap up our production consume news majority of the public will Nazi vaccines still. In this frame but. Very positive signs and decided for this is you take the vaccine targets is one coaching on the virus it actually. Our target and other vaccines like me there are easy as well. So what do the president and the president elect need to be doing right now to best manage the pandemic both in light of this vaccine news but also to just manage it in the meantime. I think the music we're seeing now is we're all public health. Experts have been waiting for the right but he told Karen to combat the pandemic and assembly passed for that is the policy experts in public health. And really you know some basic things need to happen listen to science ensure that public health experts are driving decisions. Promote trust transparency and accountability of the government. You know start to drill into specifics. You know the ideas. Maggie Trenton Hassell with earners to think about how do you get mass coverage across this country. Widespread testing so and that's seen in rapid testing. The national doubts foreigners for college she can see what's happening zip codes across the country. A mobilizing attack. Whole workforce contact tracing and dynasties is PP issues and that no health care providers how the right access. And then finally had a global scale White House yeah. In with the WH don't really think about future pandemic statistically it's not just on Kobe did not restore public health you know for future. So what we also saw these huge crowds in several cities come out to celebrate the election results over the weekend now Philadelphia officials are recommending that anyone who was in those crowds. Get tested for covic nineteen how important is that given where we are with the virus right now yeah. Humans and he was great people were celebrating and as a public health person with a little bit concerned right you know the issue people who are wearing masks keeping distance stay away from heart problems. That was all happening unfortunately it was a lot of yelling and ensuring that conclusion should be to the spread of this artist's. And we are different entry into the darkest days of this pandemic rent receipts acceleration and teaches the highest numbers of powerful positions. These are getting worse so the concern is are these masks. Parents and contributed to spread so yes testing its own. Horror and of course is people identify. This soldier they should be quarantining. And you get this and. He's under control for an act it's you know BC Siegel at the end of just into the twenty tomorrow. And I doctor John Brown C we appreciate your time this morning thank you. Did you. Coming up getting to know the new first and second families have a Biden Harris families are making history. When we come back. Welcome back president elect Joseph Biden and his family along with vice president elect Pamela Harris and her families celebrated. Their victory in and historic election this weekend and Biden's granddaughter Naomi shared a photo. When they got the news with one big group hug so what do we know. About the new first and second families here's Rachel Scott. As Joseph Biden accomplished here is declared victory their families were behind their signs of watching history unfold. The president elect introducing himself to the nation as chills husband. Folks. As I said many times before. I'm jealous husband. He did and throughout their love and tireless supporter. Of Jill. Doctor Jill Biden will be America's next First Lady and the first to have a full time job while serving in that role. With a doctorate in education she's worked as a community college professor for years I am most exciting about you know having a platform and gracing our military family certainly. Raising up the profile teachers you know I've been a teacher for 36 years. And pushing free community college and asked her position in the administration. Building to restart the initiative joining forces which she launched with Michelle Obama. Supporting service members veterans and their families she's been Joe's right she and fir 45 years and is a fierce defender of her husband. Back in March pushing a way of protesters jumped on stage at around it. Jill helping raise his two surviving sons beau and hunter couple welcomed a daughter Ashley in 1981. Joseph talking about the strong female influences in his life when Robin sat down with him last month. And I've been surrounded by in my whole life I am not a joke by women who were. Smart and I was here is tough. Biden has seven grandchildren. You'll pick up our calls no matter where he is and they are his biggest fans there with him as he got word that he was headed to the White House. Later joining their grandfather who they call pop on stage for the celebration. Com here is keen to know Joseph Biden threw his late son beau that you serving as attorneys general at the same time becoming close friends. And while I first stage show as vice president I really got to know him as the father who loved to vote. My dear friend who we remember here today. During that time she would also meet her husband entertainment lawyer Doug am half on a blind date. Come on Harris that I know. She wears trucks and jeans. In fact that so choose where and when I got down on my knees and asked her to marry me. The couple's wedding ceremony celebrating their Indian and Jewish heritage. With his wife on the ticket and hop making a little history himself. Becoming the nation's first second gentleman even taking a leave of absence of focus on the campaign. Yeah. Yeah. And no harris' cementing her name in history as the first woman of color to serve as vice president to ducks two children Colin Ella she's known as the mama Lola. Vice president will be great. But momma will was being the one. That means the mouse parents inspiring the next generation and telling her four year old niece she could lead the nation or anything else. But not yeah. We're over these very high. The daughter Indian engine making immigrants trailblazing her own path to the White House. Now want to. Take this to our virtual roundtable for what they expect these families impact on the highest office in the land will be White House correspondent Rachel Scott ABC political contributor LT granderson. An ABC correspondent and former embed with the Kumble Harris campaigns are arranged shot. All join me this morning good morning to all thanks for being here. Good morning morning man. Rachel what are you start us up you know a Joseph Biden and come on Harris both have Blended Families how are their families and their personal experiences. Expected to impact this administration. Well isn't going to be a seismic shift in American politics in Joseph Biden. As party pledged to have the most diverse cabinet in American history in a very diverse White House but. When you take a step back and take the politics out of this I think we should talk about the images. Images shape but we perceive that we could be. On that stage and you see someone like senator Connell Harris the vice president a lacked. Who is the daughter of the Indian and Jamaican immigrants who married someone who is divorce who is now a step mom. When you look at Doug am pop who left his job to help her. On the campaign's rallying look at doctor Jill Biden who is not be leaving her day job just because her husband getting a promotion she still going to be. Pushing forward as an educator while serving as First Lady I think that speaks volumes. Four a lot of people in this country we're gonna see themselves reflected in an administration in a way and that we simply have never seen before Diane. The couple on not because you know Connell Harris is shattering not so called glass steel and she's a first. Black American first Asian American and first woman. To be vice president elect how significant is that aspect of this election. What I would certainly say that when. I was watching home the speech is Bernard. Heidi get more activity on my phone then when vice president no way common shares more power to merge regards as character it. And I know it sounds like you know that you are reopening but for people who really understand what to musical Mary. It was a very symbolic moment you know this is not a song that was the number one hit and a pop charts. But it was very popular for women and really for any marginalized group. Because of the inspiring leader to keep pushing for greater things even don't the world around you keeps you that you care. Consultancy her justice stepped out of that song. What's hugely. Symbolic and Powell calls for all women and tragically for black women and also say as a black man. Who has blown up in a household were strong black women. We know the leadership. Of women. We appreciate the leadership of women and soul. All the misogyny things that should not sides used to things you may see you on the Internet and on Twitter and it's that a road. There's going to be there for trust and bonuses and African American man. We also know the power and a strange. Published strong black woman and when commonwealth stepped out on that stage that's exactly what we sorrow our mothers our counties our friends our cousins our teachers. Art student counselors home it was a beautiful and powerful moment for her to pull out he. As a ring you follow Colin Harris on the campaign trail when she was running for president herself what's cats you about her during that time. You Diane added. To reporters that thinks she would sometimes come across as still wake up but when she was in front of crowds when she was in front of her family. This really is fun cheese fund which she really knows her power and she knows uplift communities that may be done up until a whole lot of attention. Asking leading example tells the love how you brought up front and music in tennis to get ahead and use that example TO should march in with marching bands to her some of her events. And he beat dancing along the way. Look like a lot of fun to do more to it actually in their. If you really listen to the instruments they're instrument in the back that was actually playing as Sheila east on the Sheila. If that woman of color from Oakland which is here is his hometown. Cure is needed and efforts even when she was just having a blast or doing something that was really light to really uplift all of these communities. And a look at she also incredibly influenced by her family practice heading for the Brentwood country mart right now that's a plea should come to. Belly up than with her husband Doug they had a huge role during the campaign it's not about their all the time. This is a Stanley have been talking a little bit about her family who is Asian Indian black and white Jamaican. Hindu Christian Jewish. I mean this family looks like America she's the matriarch of the Stanley. She is now going to be second in command in this country someone who is just incredibly used to hearing a least diverse voices and different perspectives. LC unit column. This weekend saying that quote Joseph Biden's election came not a second too soon. For the LG BTQ community what does it Biden Anne Harris is administration mean for LG BTQ policies. World there hopefully it means that to your soul legislatively on arrow two BTQ rice will cease. Home underneath it all be over and over controversial things but this administration. I've been involved where did the quietly been just mentioned allowed the progress that my community here is made in terms of it concerns observes. Housing employment. Com art and I do believe that the policies abroad transgendered people being banned the military didn't penetrate the new cycle where there are a whole host of other things that did not. And I know from experience. Having covered politics for a long time. Vice president alleged or Fresno heart. Hugs Joseph Biden has been a very strong supporter of going to be teachers community and I'm not just referring to when he came out ahead of President Obama. Can support of same sex marriages. I remember in 25 keen is still making appearances at LG BTQ fund raisers saying thank you. For your eight years of support. I remember within two weeks of announcing. He was running for president doctor Jill Biden. Oh appeared and LG BTQ fund raiser to talk about the pain that was so important to. To mr. Bart and obviously ourselves so business and administration unlike the wonder is currently employees. That will not work in the shadows undermining quality we'll continue to check in equality not just for LG BT community corporate every community in America. And serene from being out on the campaign trail with a few candidates over the course of this campaign how do you anticipate. Biden Harris working together and working with other Democrats. They I would even expand on that having him killed by Amy who says he really wants to reach across the island worked with everyone or that Republicans and Democrats he wants to heal this country. As for here it's adding this is a lady who ate one of her ex staffers with Tony story and why they think. Should make a great to the vice presidents they said look this is a lady who really likes to lead and you hear her say all the time. Lead follow or get out of the way. But he says she's also someone who is really good actually playing the number two spot I mean she was the DA it consists military knew something was AG under. Under Jerry Brown she is someone who is very used to having a bonds can be great at that role as well. And that's really rolled a lot of VPs and the course of our history has necessarily been very comfortable with she is comfortable playing. Really any type of role whether it's the vice president or it out whether it's actually leading a team Diane. And Rachel you know what we so many celebrations over the weekend nearly half the country did not vote for the Biden Harris ticket in the main theme. Of president elect Biden's speech on Saturday. Was unity so how is he going to achieve that with a divided country likely a divided government. And even a divided Democratic Party and how do you think Harris will help them. Yeah it is definitely a divided country and there are still millions of Americans out there whose support the president and for abound. This is not where they wanted to future of the country to go and one of the biggest challenges for Joseph Biden will be the sand and right now all eyes. Will be on Georgia where at two runoff elections bear for two senate seats we'll determine who holds a majority in the San an and for Jill Biden and that is gonna post some significant challenges if Republicans hang onto majority he is going to have to reshape what he does but also reshape kind of wet from the list that he puts forth her is that picks because those are gonna have to be approved by the senate for so that is going to be something that everyone's going to be watching all eyes on that senate race there Diane. All right Rachel Scott's arrange child he granderson thank you all. And tributes continue to pour in for legendary jeopardy host Alex trip back after he lost his public battle. With pancreatic cancer over the weekend. Tobacco was a fixture in living rooms across America for nearly forty years. Here's TJ Holmes with more. Simply love. Let's have some fun here comes the general around rule that storm of rights and successful. Those three words definitely apply to our champion at least that quick wit let's look at the thousand dollar clue just for the fun of it back. That mustache all part of America's nightly routine for nearly forty years. Sunday Alex for back the humble host of jeopardy passed away after a nearly two year battle with pancreatic cancer. Canadian born and George Alexander to Rebecca started his career as an announcer with the Canadian broadcast corporation. Before taking the Helm at jeopardy in 1984. At that age of 44 welcome to America's favorite answering question game. Jeopardy the man with all the answers would set a Guinness world record for most to gain show episodes hosted eventually getting 8000 killed under his belt but and Tony nineteen intra bank revealed his stage four cancer diagnosis. Now normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging but. I'm going to fight this in the. Greg kept up his fight publicly special coming and advocate last raising awareness for the illness and giving frequent updates about his own treatment. And experience unused to dealing with pain but what I'm not used to dealing with is these surges that come on suddenly. Deep. Deep sadness. And it brings tears to my. I never shying away netted Tynes who brutally honest about the told the cancer was taking on him. And his family. There was one. Day few weeks ago. When that genie asked me in the morning how do you feel and I said I feel like I wanna die it was that bad indeed use that word burden. With your wife. Yes. I've used as she says what to you when you just as you're not a bird. She's a sane. Good. She has so much goodness in her that she is always I'm giving. Always putting out too. Help me get over difficult moments and there have been some difficult moments. And I I. I'm just in a law. The week she had. And slipped. Support quarterback showed up at a time one on jeopardy what is we love you out that's very kind thank you it's easier. Vulnerable side to him really caught me off guard tube but then also mean he really treat all of you know I didn't tennis reading this like love and appreciation instrument in a way that would sincerity. And now tributes are pouring in from former contestants turned cheerleaders from Jane's holes our AK eight jeopardy James. Alex was so much more than a host. He was an impartial arbiter of truth and facts in a world that needs exactly that he was someone you can count on to entertain you every week day. Eating with his health barely allowed it. And from jeopardy legend Ken Jennings. Alice wasn't just the best ever at what he did he was also a Mobley and deeply decent man and I'm grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. A statement from the show sister Beck died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. He leaves behind his wife of thirty years Jeanne their daughter Emily and son Matt and perhaps the legacy he'd hoped for. What you see on air really. Is what I am. And and reasonably nice guy. And I'd like you to view me that way. I don't go out of my way to malign anybody. I want to be considered as helpful and generous and kind. And Diane he loved the show so much he worked right up to the last and consider that he passed away yesterday morning ten days before that he was actually in the studio. Working still recording shows. And we lost him but he got a good chance to see you for awhile longer with new episodes at least they take so much of the show that they actually have enough new shows with Alex hosting that will run. Through the end of the year Diane. We will hold on to every second weekend with him TJ Holmes thank you for that. And we have some breaking news for you now housing and urban development secretary Ben Carson has tested positive for covad nineteen. In a statement Karstens chief of staff said he is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to therapeutics which are aiding his recovery. Carson is the latest White House official to test positive for the virus. He attended an election night event at the white house with chief of staff mark meadows who tested positive last week. And finally if the Biden family prepares to move into the White House they won't be bringing their two German shepherds along wit them and one of those dogs. Will be making history kitchen in Norman. German shepherd major making major history himself as the first ever rescue dog and the White House. The Biden family adopted major two years ago from the Delaware humane association. Reported that major came from a litter of German shepherd pups that were surrendered and not doing well at all. Adding to their first family after welcoming their first German shepherd champ ten years earlier. Two German shepherds one thinks he Secret Service in the years. And the other one is a property report on long and other German shepherd. That we brought along because my vet says if you're shippers to soldiers oldies can slow the best thing to keep homeowners get no little puppy. President elect Biden wanted to bring dogs back to the White House and made it a point to feature is pups on his insert Rampage during his campaign posting this clip of major writing. No rough days on the trail when I have some major motivation. They'll be joining an illegal list of presidential pops from president Theodore Roosevelt's Mungro terrier skipped the breed famously dubbed the Teddy Roosevelt carrier. Did Kennedy's Welsh Terrier Charlie and mixed breed dog pushing gun. The reagans king Charles spaniel racks. The bush is beloved Scottish Terrier Barney to bow and sunny the Portuguese water dogs President Obama promised his daughters. Not chandelier. I love you both. More than you can imagine. You ever heard of the new puppy that's coming with us to the White House. And with all lies on the new first family at one thing is for certain. These dogs we'll be sure to raise the rough. And. Today Norman with the puns and the pup today things today. And that does it for this ABC news live update that Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis LC back at 3 PM eastern for the breakdown.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.