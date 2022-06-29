Abortion on the ballot in some states

Dr. Maya Bass, co-chair of the Committee to Protect Health Care's Reproductive Freedom Task Force, discusses what’s at stake with abortion access as Sen. Lindsey Graham proposes a nationwide ban.

