Transcript for Active bomb threat investigation at US Capitol

Everyone we have breaking news at the US capitol capitol police say The Library of Congress and the cannon house office building. Are being evacuated due to a suspicious vehicle. The capitol police are responding to that scene where a vehicle has been driven onto a sidewalk and a suspect inside was holding something in his hand. Messages have been sent to congressional staffers asking at saying quote remain com. And relocate to longworth house office building using the underground tunnels we will continue to follow this developing story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.