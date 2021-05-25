Outrage after Belarus forces passenger plane to land with activist on board The country has been accused of "hijacking" a Ryanair passenger flight by forcing it to land in the country using a fake bomb threat so that authorities could arrest a critic of its dictator.

JetBlue flight diverted due to an unruly passenger The airline accused the passenger of refusing to wear a mask, making racist slurs and stabbing gestures, touching at least one female passenger and snorting a white substance on the plane.