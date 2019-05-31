Transcript for Anita Hill gives commencement speech at Wellesley College

A recent anonymous department and sent survey revealed. That between 2016. And 2018 sexual harassment solved in our military. Rose 38%. And according to the equal employment opportunity commission and when he eighteen charges alleging sexual harassment increased by more than. 12%. From fiscal year 2017. And may be the rise can be attributed to the fact that. New more people are come coming forward. But what we also know is that sexual assault sexual harassment. And report under record. So who really we can know exactly how many people are being affected. By this kind of conduct. And yes there are those who would have us believe that the stories and statistics. Selling the prevalence of sexual misconduct. Our hoax. They prefer to believe in their own miss often miss accidents. About the behavior. And despite that evidence sexual misconduct in nine Ayers. Have friends in high places. But not not just that makes. Yeah.

