Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Artists create Black Lives Matter mural outside Portland, Oregon store
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:42","description":"The mural features the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71094458","title":"Artists create Black Lives Matter mural outside Portland, Oregon store ","url":"/US/video/artists-create-black-lives-matter-mural-portland-oregon-71094458"}