Transcript for Astronaut Nick Hague is 'ready to go' again after failed launch to space station

A Russian rocket failure and abort its gate tower for this clearly is now on jettisoned and a ballistic returned to earth. Is that NASA astronaut who survived this ready to try again. On David Hurley let's get you puff game. Having squeezed out of that Russian capsule after that failure. Air force colonel and astronaut indicate it is now preparing to strap into us or use again anxious nervous and excited. To me a sense of the countdown for you right now it's all those emotions. Going into the first launch if you're not nervous. You wouldn't you wouldn't be human so I'm excited to get up there and be part of that mission but I can tell you nothing's changed about my confidence in the ability of the so used to operate. Effectively and and protect the crew. Now a second chance to fulfill his dream which started at the age of five or six looking up at the nice guy in Kansas staring at the stars and just. I'm wondering what was out there. The sense. Adventure this sense of discovery pig was quickly put back in the rotation because some of the scientific experiments are tailored specifically to him. You're a Guinea pig for. Deep space exploration that pretty much sums it up yeah. We're studying adding it gas exchange inside the longs that helps us. Not only on the ground but it also is important for when we start. Going back to the noon and and were exposed to lunar soil and dust. Haig was supposed to welcome astronaut class mate and McClain to the space station. But she flew on the Soyuz on its return to human flight and is serving on the station I haven't been able to talk her on the phone yet but we've traded emails. She she told me that it is everything she's imagined and more but told her she's gonna have her hands full teaching me how to live on on the space station. If all goes as planned paid will get to space for the first time in February. With McClain doing a welcoming. I'm David Curley and now you're up to speed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.