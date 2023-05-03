Atlanta police announce arrest of medical center shooting suspect

Authorities give an update on the hourslong manhunt that resulted in the arrest of a suspect who allegedly opened fire at a medical facility in Atlanta, killing one and injuring four others.

May 3, 2023

