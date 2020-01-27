Transcript for Authorities warn of new TikTok ‘outlet challenge’ among teens

This was just recently replaced the principle of Westford academy points to an electrical outlet in the classroom where on Friday a teacher hurdle loud noise. Then saw smoke was enough smoke and up smell. For the alarm to go off at another outlet in the hallway outside the classroom the damage was even worse sit on the wall milked it wires and fried circuit breakers. Soon afterward a video started circulating among Westford students chewing one of their classmates in the hallway pledging a phone charger block into the outlet. And then take some kind of cool morning in slips that queen into. The in between though wall in the block. In just you watch snapped in a large you know ring of smoke that comes out the principal at whispered academy has now ordered all hallway out at. It's to be kept. And the student faces charges of burning the building destruction of property and disorderly conduct. He told principal he's very sorry meaning asked the question as the building principal I would do something like this and you know but the simple answer probably kind of fun.

