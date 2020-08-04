Transcript for Auto insurance companies returning $800M in premiums during COVID-19

Two of the country's largest auto insurance companies giving back 800 million dollars in premiums to their customers. All state and American family insurance say the refund policy is because people are driving less during the health crisis for all state 600 million dollars or 15% of premiums. Being returned to customers American family insurance says it's giving back a total of 200 million or about fifty dollars a car.

