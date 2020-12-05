Transcript for Autopsy report shows Ahmaud Arbery died from multiple gunshot wounds

As the investigation continues into the alleged murder of 25 year old Yvonne Marbury who shot and killed three months ago while jogging in Georgia his final moments captured on video. Now seen around the world. If the video wasn't there I don't think it would be NL been anybody would be. Satisfied with because I don't think anybody would know the outcome. William Roddy brawny and shot the video of the confrontation he wouldn't say why he was recording but says he willingly turned his phone over to investigators. I'm not proud that a shop that. But maybe it helps in the. Travis nick Michael and his father Gregory former police officer and county investigator are charged with murder they told police they were trying to make a citizens arrest. They believe the unarmed young black man was connected to possible Parikh kids around their neighborhood in southern Georgia. Marbury was shot dead while struggling with the younger Michael who blocked the road along with his father in there white pickup truck. Minutes earlier Marbury was seen here walking through a whole construction site. Where he left empty handed. The Department of Justice is now looking into how the investigation was handled locally in Georgia's attorney general has appointed district attorney Julia Holmes from the other side at the state. As special prosecutor in this case she is the fourth prosecutor after two others were accused themselves for alleged conflicts of interest. George met Michael had worked in law enforcement in the county and lawyers for Marbury called for the removal of the third prosecutor Paul. Being that in the city Georgia they would implement a long day that governs the hate crime. I'm because I do believe that this this debt was a hate crime. When I'm glad that they are initiating meetings to discuss that. Travis and Gregory nick Michael had been denied bond double charged with murder and aggravated assault. And the Department of Justice is considering federal hate crimes try overall ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.