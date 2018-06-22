Award-winning political analyst Charles Krauthammer dead at 68

Pulitzer prize-winning columnist and political analyst Charles Krauthammer has died at the age of 68, according to The Associated Press.
0:35 | 06/22/18

Transcript for Award-winning political analyst Charles Krauthammer dead at 68
Well people across the political spectrum are paying tribute too conservative commentator Charles crop timer. This 68 year old announced earlier this month that he had terminal cancer. Krauthammer won a Pulitzer prize in 1987 for his Washington Post columns. And he became a star figure on Fox News has fans online are sharing some of their best quotes from him including this one about politics he once said in explaining any puzzling Washington phenomena and always cues this stupidity over conspiracy incompetence overcoming anything else. Gives them too much credit depending.

