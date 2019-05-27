Baby mandrill bonds with mother at Denver Zoo

More
Kesi is the Denver Zoo's first newborn mandrill in 16 years.
0:41 | 05/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby mandrill bonds with mother at Denver Zoo
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"Kesi is the Denver Zoo's first newborn mandrill in 16 years.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63303285","title":"Baby mandrill bonds with mother at Denver Zoo","url":"/US/video/baby-mandrill-bonds-mother-denver-zoo-63303285"}