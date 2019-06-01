Transcript for Babysitter returned dead infant to mother

The courtroom packed with family and friends of the baby that Mercer T sure. Is accused of killing all wanting justice for balance and. We were able to issue charges today and start the process and we where glad for the victim's family that we can move forward. Disturbing details coming out of court documents a criminal complaint filed just today. Says the mom dropped off the baby a teacher around 4 PM on October 18. However when the mom picked up baby Benson hours later. Documents ain't teacher and new two month old boy was dead when she handed him over to his mom and even admitted putting a hat over the baby's eyes so his mom would realize that her baby was dead when she picked him up. Teach tourism on the five herself and currently pregnant with her sixth documents say before BB Benson's bond picked him up. Teacher placed a lifeless infant body in a snow soon and buckle them up in his Kirstie. And drove to McDonald's with her son. She's already in jail on separate charges that she physically abused an eight month old back an audience teacher had a review hearing today for that case as well teacher also requested her mom to be lord claiming she's not an insufficient prenatal care in jail in las victorious aha news nine W a OW.

