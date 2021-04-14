The Beginning: Representatives Nancy Mace and Marilyn Strickland

More
Lawmakers Nancy Mace and Marilyn Strickland recount their journeys to filling historic congressional seats in Washington, D.C.
11:24 | 04/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Beginning: Representatives Nancy Mace and Marilyn Strickland

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"11:24","description":"Lawmakers Nancy Mace and Marilyn Strickland recount their journeys to filling historic congressional seats in Washington, D.C. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77053476","title":"The Beginning: Representatives Nancy Mace and Marilyn Strickland","url":"/US/video/beginning-representatives-nancy-mace-marilyn-strickland-77053476"}