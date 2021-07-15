Transcript for Biden gives update on expanding Child Tax Credit

Loved seeing our young leaders. Well good morning every 1 good morning. Let us mark this day. Thursday July 15. 2021. As the day the American family. Got some much stronger. Today the expanded child tax credit is he year. Today. For families all over our country. For children. All over our country. Help is here. It is a good day America. Now tell you know my mother. She worked hard at being a mother. Weather was waking up at the crack of Don to pack our lunch is get us ready for school. Or whether after we went to bed sitting at our kitchen table and try to just figure out how to make it all work. No it wasn't easy. Even though she never said act. My family's story. Is not all of that remarkable. It is the story of the American family. Parents who will do anything for their children. Parents who work so hard every day. Parents who deserves. Their government and their leaders. To really see them. To really understand them. As they juggle all of their responsibilities. Every month. Every month. The ramp becomes two. Every month the child care provider needs a check. A check that could take half an income. Every month. American families need to buy groceries and gas to pay for rants are homeowners insurance utilities and car loans. And even if they have enough to make ends meet. It is often. Just barely enough. One unexpected expense could mean the difference between taking on more debt. Or losing it all. And the wealthiest nation in the world it should not be this way. And the president and I are we both believe that. So when we took office we set out to provide American families but some relief. And that is exactly what we are doing. And I want to thank those members of congress who led and voted to expand the child tax credit. The president will detail the expansion but let me underscore one important piece. This tax cut will be issued in monthly. Payments. This is never happened official are. And America yes it is a big deal. I have been fighting for months in for bring. Quite some time even as in the senate for monthly payments because I know if the struggle to make ends meet is monthly. The solution has to be also. So before Ryan should use our president and expose with this. The payments may be monthly but the impact at this child tax credit. Will undoubtedly be generational. Indeed it is the largest middle class tax cut in generations and will lift up hassle of our nation's children. We're living in poverty out of poppy. And they're lifting up those children. And then lifting up the American family. It will lift up our entire nation. Today's a good day America. It is a historic day and we are here today. Because of the vision. And the leadership. Of a fellow parent. Of a president. Who believes with all his heart. That the strength of our nation. Should be measured. By the strength. Of our families and our children. It is my great honor to introduce president Joseph bite. Well for you anybody under the age. Thirteen. This cut be boring boring boring. Right. Well I tell you we're gonna work something out here so that Bruce's over. Your peers your uncles your answer your wish every slice could show us. Folks. It's a pleasure to be a year text appear. This some. I believe this is actually historic. Story days senses we continue to build an economy that respects. It recognizes. That dignity. Working class families who middle class. Its historic. It is our effort to make another giant step toward ending child poverty America. I think this will be one of the things the vice president and I will be most proud of when our terms Europe. Beginning this morning. Nearly all working families and his people making under 150000 dollars whose families are in individuals making under 120 out. 25. Who have children are raising children in America we receive their first monthly. First monthly tax cut payment. That payment. At Chaman from the expanded child tax credit. And three signed in the law as part of my arm American rescue. It's one of the largest ever single tax cuts for families with children. And its reflection of our belief that the people of this country. We needed tax cut aren't the folks at the top it got a penny tax cuts are doing just fine. But as two people in the middle folks were struggling. Just look at for a little bit and my dad would say little bit of greedy. Little bit of preview. This has the potential to reduce child poverty in the same way that the Social Security. Reduced poverty for the elderly. And by the way think a monthly payments to get a Social Security check those who you know get Social Security they get a monthly. Well this'll be how much you want and one lump sum this will be a monthly. Payment. For child care perch for four push you before your children tax cut. Here's how the tax credit works. For every child under the age of six. The parent will get 3600. Dollars a year. For every child six to seventeen. Dug it 3000. Dollars per year for example. No class found at two young children. We expect to receive 7200. Dollars a year. Helped raise two children. This will be the they'll get the first half of this 3600. Dollars starting to today. Today. Today. Don't be paid out 600 dollars a month. Between now. July and December. Knowingly at the rest of the payment. Next spring round taxed. A few file taxes electronically. You can go to your bank account today. Today. And you'll see it shot a payment its says child CTC. They say that again. Payments of 300 dollars for each child under the age of six. 250 dollar tree's -- between the ages six to seventeen. And a monthly basis between now between July and December. You don't file electro your taxes electronically as you did last year you can expect to receive a check in the mail. Beginning today her few days from now. You get this payment on the fifteenth of every month for the rest of this year. If you're not required to file taxes at all in the past. You haven't filed because you didn't know any taxes. Then you can go to. Child tax credit dot ago. You say it again child tax credit dot go. Pain and you will give you look at they'll give you clear information and a link to help you sign up for the first time. This can be life changed personally it's because of the way the tax credit was structured. Before the American rescue plan. More than 26. Million children. From the hardest pressed working families. Didn't get any full payment for a child credit offered for child care or per child tax. Half of all black and Hispanic children in America never receive the full tax could be chased all that. In technical term we've made this tax cut fully refundable. In plain English that means instead of families who need help. The most getting life getting the least. The mall hardworking families heart recruiters will get this remark full monthly basis. 97% of the children. Receiving this credit come from working families. And the other 3% include kids being raised are retired grandparents or rice someone with a serious disability. And by the way. This credit doesn't start to phase out until. Couple is making a 150000. Dollars for single parent making 1121000. Dollars. It begins to phase out then this is a middle class tax cut. When I'm came up when I decided it wanted to this in the legislation. Are referred to it in the way it really is it's a middle class tax cut. This just like the wealthy get tax cuts for a lot of things it's that tax cut. For your children having children. This can make it possible for hard working parent. To say to his or her child honey. We get. He can get you new braces and we get your tutor to helping them math class structure. We get to the sports commune need to sign up to enter your first team entered a plan. People of written to me to tell me they use the money to buy their kids new shoes. Cinema summer camp. Cover after school care when school starts up again. You know. Andy give you a sense of how transform reduces. This would be the largest ever. One year decrease in child poverty in the history of the United States America. As we begin now. Historic reductions in child poverty among white black and Latinos are a API communities. It's not even close. The benefits will be felt for years. Studies have shown that tax reliefs that helps children that's OK don't worry about it. Ocalan cry. Her which ever. That helps children they can lead to better health. Better school performance. And better future earnings. In fact research from Columbia university in New York. Found that for each dollar this tax cut cost. It returns. Eight dollars in benefits down the line. Eight dollars you have to be spent other ways. It's a gigantic help it took eight to one return. Your head. Your heart and your budget. All lead to the same place. This is the right thing to do. And it's a Smart think. Today. These tax cut payments are arriving automatically. But it didn't happen. Result all the work of people who did this advocated this for a long long time. And we finally got to pass them on American rescue. I want to particularly thank those who've been fighting for this for years congress who rose of the lower from Connecticut she has been a champion. This congress you Richie Neal. And and and tourist senators Bennett Braun and Booker Ron Wyden. Probably hear from our Republican friends are. All who voted against us but they'll tout the success as it helps working families and their states in the district. But the coming days. Ross could hear from him saying I want to now extend this tax really it's only for one year. All I can get it for first time. And so I want to extended into the future another piece of legislation we voted amounts to review continues. The people who say we can't afford to give the middle class rate I say we can't afford it. By making people at the top and big corporations. Over fifty which paid no taxes last year all. Finally just start paying their fair share. Are gonna garrison just pay their fair share. Because people who are working hard and pay taxes deserve a break. That's why excuse Buford all these terms using but it might build back better check. Which still needs to be voted on the congress keeps this tax cut for working families in place for years to come. We shouldn't let taxes go up and working. We should my child poverty continue to stained the conscience or drag down our economy. And so I say to my colleagues in congress. This tax cut for working families is something we should extend not end next. And I say to all of you watch. Make sure your family friends and community know about this tax cut. Sending them as I said child tax credit dot go to learn more about the differences is gonna making their lives. Let me close with this. I signed the American rescue or less than two months after taking office in January 20. Foremost later. We've implemented the first we've implement the first ever automatic monthly payment. For any major tax credit ever as vice pres was talking about on Social Security reasons along time ago. This groundbreaking effort is similar to what we did. And are well I called our wartime effort to vaccinated Americans against cove in nineteen to mobilize all country. We're proving. We're proving that democracy can deliver for people and deliver in a timely way. Saving lives in proving to. Helping fuel record said he recovery. QB working families a fighting chance. I received an email today. From a mother and Washington State. She's young teacher who had just received her payment she wrote I'm quoting. Aren't families Bolivia hand amount to put me through school so I can follow my passion molding young minds. This first she TC payment has come with the exact moment when we need it most. These payments may seem small to some. But their life changing trip marsh for us. Millions children. It's starting today. Their lives are about change for the better. Our country we're better off Ford is well. This is a really good day. Parents your career and tell your kids that are 25 years old and you revered days happen we talked. Sure once again. There's nothing beyond the capacity. Our capacities Americans to get time. When to a together. So I thank you. God bless you all may god protect her troops in kids thank you for being so polite speak. Very very nice thank you. CO.

