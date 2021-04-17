Now Playing: Drone captures spring storm in Massachusetts

Now Playing: Boat battered by terrifying storm off Louisiana

Now Playing: Family of Adam Toledo speaks out

Now Playing: At least 4 of 8 killed in FedEx mass shooting were members of the Sikh community

Now Playing: Asian woman beaten, robbed at gunpoint in San Francisco

Now Playing: College student dies after shallow water blackout

Now Playing: Despite progress on vaccination, US seeing more than 70,000 COVID cases per day

Now Playing: Nearly half of US reporting increase in COVID-19 cases

Now Playing: Chicago police under fire after shooting death of 13-year-old

Now Playing: Biden faces pressure to act on gun reform

Now Playing: Investigators search for motive after deadly shooting at FedEx facility

Now Playing: 8 killed in mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility, suspect was former employee

Now Playing: Mark Winger implicated in murder-for-hire plot from behind bars: Part 11

Now Playing: Mark Winger found guilty of 1995 murders of his wife, livery driver: Part 10

Now Playing: Mark Winger goes to trial for 1995 murders: Part 9

Now Playing: Mark Winger arrested for murders of wife and livery driver: Part 8

Now Playing: Donnah Winger, Roger Harrington murder case reopens: Part 7

Now Playing: Friend reveals she had an affair with Mark Winger before his wife’s killing: Part 6