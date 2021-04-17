Bobcat prowls through snowy landscape

More
A resident of Estes Park, Colorado, spotted a wild bobcat treading across the wintry landscape.
0:29 | 04/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bobcat prowls through snowy landscape
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"A resident of Estes Park, Colorado, spotted a wild bobcat treading across the wintry landscape.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77142560","title":"Bobcat prowls through snowy landscape ","url":"/US/video/bobcat-prowls-snowy-landscape-77142560"}