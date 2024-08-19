Boyfriend kills girlfriend, her mother in shooting outside courthouse: Police

Three family members were shot, including two fatally, near a courthouse in Kentucky they attended a hearing on an emergency protective order, officials said.

August 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live