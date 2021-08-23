The Breakdown: Pfizer CEO reacts after COVID vaccine receives full FDA approval

More
Plus, President Joe Biden urges the private sector to step up vaccine requirements and Afghan refugees arrive in the U.S.
47:53 | 08/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Breakdown: Pfizer CEO reacts after COVID vaccine receives full FDA approval

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"47:53","description":"Plus, President Joe Biden urges the private sector to step up vaccine requirements and Afghan refugees arrive in the U.S.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79607862","title":"The Breakdown: Pfizer CEO reacts after COVID vaccine receives full FDA approval","url":"/US/video/breakdown-pfizer-ceo-reacts-covid-vaccine-receives-full-79607862"}