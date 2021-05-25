Transcript for The Breakdown: Police reform bill stalled 1 year after George Floyd’s death

It. I want welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed out. And I'm Terry Moran here and black bonds medal plaza in Washington DC just. A couple of blocks north of the White House this closet the scene of the so many protests overwhelmingly peaceful last year. Today at 2 o'clock. Indeed our that was we commemorated than death the murder of George Ford or a couple of people out here. We expect more this evening. This plaza saw so much of the uprising that swept the country in the question now weighs one year after that moment to build the country would. With horror and sorrow. What remains what remains to be done. And that is the question we're going to be taking a look at. Today. I'm Minnesota's attorney general Keith Ellison says in a statement quote for a century and despite the best efforts of many. America has chosen in action over climbing this mountain for the other side of this mountain is better not only for African Americans but for everyone. He goes on to say quote on the other side of this mountain all people live with dignity respect and liberty and justice are truly. Problem. The members of Floyd Stanley met with president Biden and vice president Kumble Harris in private at the White House this afternoon. Let me comes as the police reform bill bearing Floyd's name is stalled in congress. We'll hear from the bill's sponsor congresswoman Karen bass in the state of negotiations and in just a moment. But we begin with people in Minneapolis hitting the streets to remember George Floyd's life and the impact of his death. Organizers have set up musical performances and special guest appearances in the area as people visit George Floyd square or Floyd took his last breath one year ago. Our Al express joins us from Minneapolis now Alex thanks for being here when you're one of the first reporters. On the scene after Floyd's dad what is it like there one year later. But then we're here at another celebration for George Lloyd's of life and remembering his legacy here in downtown Minneapolis you can probably see a number of people behind me here a lot of media here. As well covering this event people coming together as they have so many times over the last year. To remember George Floyd's legacy and what they wanted com. From his death many here repeating what we've heard George Boyd's family say that they do now want his death to be in vain they want there to be some sort of substantial. Change as we move forward and that's. Really what we've seen. People sort of try to hammer home over the last year everywhere we've been since we started this story one year ago. Today Diane. Announced earlier today we had a scary moment on the air we were talking now it's appreciate live from Georgia woods where. How want to play that clip for you quickly. I'm sorry we don't have that could ballots it sounded leg. There were gunshots. In the area a lot of people were worried including us about Alice luckily he's fine the crew is fine but. We're learning a little more now so can you tell us what we know at this point about what happened there this morning. He had danced some really terrifying moments there and George Floyd square thankfully as you said Alex trichet and the rest of our crew is as safe and sound but. Authorities are now telling us there was a shooting about a block away from sort of the heart of George Floyd square there that really sent. Everyone they're scrambling and ducking for cover authorities say at this point it appears. One person suffered non life threatening injuries we do not know of any arrests. Just yet but just some startling moments for the media and really the members of the public who were gathered there today to honor I'd George Floyd and his legacy Diana. Announced we do have that clip now so I just want to play for everyone only because our viewers saw this the foreign may have been frightens I want to show again just another but he knows. That moment that you saw everyone is okay. On George awaits next play. Yeah yeah. So again that was our routes for say the armed man you're seeing in front of the cameras actually a security guard. And so Alex rescued just talk just a little bit about what goes into. When you're covering the stories like this and and the security that is around you to protect you in case of something like this. He had Diane you know all of our crews. Are equipped with security guards that come with us I just sit. We maintain the peace to make sure that things run as as smoothly as possible I have to say the majority of people. Are peaceful they come out I just wanting to hammer home at eight peaceful message about change but of course I can any situation you write and two certain people where. Peace is not their goal and it appears that's what happened. This morning very George Floyd square those shots when you heard them wring out did really really look right it did startled so many. People there but. Thankfully authorities say and no one directly in this square there was injured and as I said they said a person about a block away suffered non life threatening injuries but. Of course that's horrifying turn one there and of course it comes you know after the tragic incident that happened right there. On that site one year ago so it's just a lot of things coming together and and really not doing anything to ease the anxiety in the air there. Diane it sure has and it's an emotional day all around Alex even not factoring in what happened there this morning and know about an hour ago. The state of Minnesota observed a moment of silence that lasted nine minutes and 29 seconds remembering the length of time that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Shelvin. Held his knee on George Floyd's neck so. Can you describe for us what that moment was like being there as people stood there in silence for that long. Get people look across this state here in Minnesota and people across the country are observing those nine minutes and 29 seconds. Remembering that amount of time that George Floyd begged for air that he was asking for help. As we all know now I Derek show but it was convicted of murdering Floyd and you know people here take that moment that was nine minutes and and 29 seconds very very seriously it didn't emotional moment it also. Mark's the beginning the biggest civil rights movement this country has seen. In decades is so it's an important moment not just for the African American black community but we see people of all races out here observing that moment. And really just trying to mark how serious city is and how they want. Real change to come by. All everything that happened last year Diane. And Alex Derek showman was convicted of Floyd's murder he's set to be sentenced next month. How is not expected to play out. Well you know but we've been following all of the court proceedings at very very closely. That he did he could face an aggravated sentence which means the judge you could they impose a more severe sentence. He could face experts think about. Ten to fourteen years behind bars you have to remember how unprecedented this is police officers. Who are queues are are are rarely convicted in sentences so all eyes will be on this case when he is sentenced on June 25 and we have remember there's three other officers involved in this and their trial had it even started yet that's been pushed back to start now in a march of next year. It's those are all this state. Criminal proceedings that are happening. And on top of that Diane were also monitoring the federal proceedings the Department of Justice has charged all four of those officers with violating George Floyd's. Civil rights. We don't know when exactly that trial is going to play out but. A number of criminal proceedings. It's still ongoing with this case there are gonna have to follow up for the next several months Diane. And out deployed family has been hosting a number events over the last few days trying to move the conversation fall word about. Police accountability in racial justice so where does this movement go from here. You know the Ford family dad hasn't made it very very clear over the last here they want to remember. George is a legacy but most importantly they say. They want to see change happen in America lasting change they say they want to see laws change they wanna see. Police departments I just enjoy police officers are trained differently and so they've sort of made that. Their goal from here on out are they created the Floyd foundation they're hosting. A number of events that have been hosting a number events here in Minneapolis. And in the other areas where Georgia spent part of his life. They recognize and say that this is probably going to be a long journey to accomplish on this they want to seize the momentum. That's been seen across the country and across the globe that last year and they want to do something with the and they believe that with the Floyd foundation there. Slowly working on that process and then I've talked to some people who are gathering here took to remember George people who did not know him. Who only are all aware of this case because some of watching. As we all now what has unfolded the last year and they say that that he feels like a family member to them and they want to continue to speak up. Nor his name and for change today and. In the years to come Diane. Right now express live from Minneapolis for us Alex thank you. And at the White House today George Lloyd's family met with president Biden and vice president Harris the president. Had hoped to sign that George Floyd justice in policing back at that meeting but that didn't happen. That legislation which is designed as a comprehensive. Effort to hold police across the country more accountable. To end racial profiling to change the culture of policing in America. Is stalled in the senate it passed the house our congressional correspondent. Rachel Scott has been following all this. This journey really since the George Floyd murder and now this effort at changing. Policing in America so Rachel what's the status this bill what's the sticking points. The biggest sticking point teary continues to be this issue of qualified immunity this is something that gives protection officers. From lawsuits yet some on the Republican side who have suggested. Katie making it so that you consume the police department verses having the officer. Themselves but Democrats many of them dry Arnold hard winds near as well you had a her from ten progressive Democrats. That sent a letter to democratic leadership saying that they wanted this eliminated in this bill or else. They are not going to vote for and have all of this continues to be one of the major sticking points. Our hurdle that is keeping this bill from going forward right now Terry. And Rachel you had a chance to speak with two of the main. Advocates for this bill inside congress congresswoman Karen bass and outside NAACP president de Derrick Johnson. What are they tell you about what they're seeing in congress for this but what they hope will happen. He had the word we're getting close and not something that I hear a lot from both sides Democrats and Republicans. On Capitol Hill but I can tell you in that conversation that I happened is the last 24 hours there's. All men some that is happening even though they have now blown past. This deadline and there is some clear disappointment that they couldn't get this bill on president Joseph Biden stats. Biden aides when he said today the anniversary of George Floyd's dad but they do say that there is progress and what I heard from both. Hi Karen bass and Jerry Johnson is that they want legislation that makes meaningful change take a listen. What does justice look like to you on the federal level and honesty level. First what we have though federal floor of accountability. Police officer Brad should not the issue from accountability and we must enforce that. And the best way to do so it's a federal floor NAACP was created. To fight against bed time thought lynching. It we want a federal floor of the and a 112 years ago we need one now. Law enforcement officers who are rule officers should not be allowed to terrorizing communities they're being paid. By the communities to protect. Congresswoman bass I know one of the sticking points. Appears to be qualified immunity on this part where do you see this going ahead with negotiations. Is this something that. Can be resolved is it something that ends up being placed out of the bill. Well I will tell you that qualified immunity is still in the table qualified immunity is not off the table. Let me say that the most important thing is that we have to have a way in this country to stop the killings to stop the brutality. And police need to be held accountable we have 181000 police departments in the United States. 181000 ways policing is conducted there needs to be national standards national accountability. Transparency. And consequences. Do you feel like president Biden has done in the job at addressing this we ultimately need to act out. And his campaign promise to create a national police oversight commission know I. Think the White House has been extremely helpful they've not been directly involved in negotiations but they have been there. Willing to provide whatever support we needed. And frankly the idea of having a commission right now wouldn't make any sense. This president in his inauguration speech. White supremacy in his speech. Racial equity was one of the first things that he signed an executive order and part of racial equity is addressing policing in America. So I don't believe there's anything more that the president could do. A yeah and there you have it congresswoman Karen bass one of the lead negotiators for the Democrats pushing back on this idea that president Joseph Biden hasn't. Made this a priority and now we know as I said to her that. President Biden backed out of his campaign promise to create a national police oversight commission. Today we have not heard of any plans for him to deliver remarks though he's meeting would George Floyd's family. And of the biggest concerns and that I heard from activists when I was standing exactly where you are teary and black flags matter plot that they want him more than just the words painted on the street they won in more than just a symbol they won it. Some sensitive change and there have been frustration. Among activists that I have spoken to they're not only lawmakers that the White House is not doing enough to make police reform. Moreover priority teary. For sure legislation always a messy business and they're still stuck in negotiations as you tell us Rachel. And were you well used to in this country there's negotiations going nowhere with Republicans in the senate but this time senator Tim Scott. Republican of South Carolina the only black senator is. Leading the negotiations for Republicans are there are suggestions that they're finding common ground. Yeah there's a lot of common ground here when it comes to banning choke holds when it comes to creating a database to monitor some of these incidents on body cameras there. And a lot of common ground between Democrats and Republicans end. And you mention that senator. A Tim Scott is the only black Republican in the senate he's having these negotiations with senator Cory Booker and congresswoman Karen bass. This extremely personal for all of them all three of them have been outspoken about what is it like. To be black in America how this needs to stop senator. Since Scott has talked about how he gets pulled over when he is back home his home state of South Carolina this is a very personal issue. For every one that is involved that I talk to senator Tim Scott just yesterday he said that he can see the end of the tunnel on this one he says that a framework. Is starting to come together so again they have blown pass this deadline but it is clear that these talks are picking up momentum Terry. Let's hope so right sort of got to put our shoulders to the wheel including. The members of congress Rachel Scott our congressional correspondent thanks very much. Meanwhile an ABC news investigation with our own stations is shedding light on racial disparities in police departments across the country. If found in many cities police departments are off an overwhelmingly white compared to the communities they're policing. And the diversity in police departments may play a role in arrest trends. An ABC investigation found that in 2019 in metro areas where just 10% a police officers are people of color. Black people were five times more likely to be arrested as white people but in metro areas where at least half police officers were people of color. Black people were only twice as likely to be arrested as their white counterparts are Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has more. And on this April night in North Las Vegas where Andrea Hollingsworth a black woman whose death. Displays her utter fear of police and doesn't officer approaches are on a Wednesday evening last month. She's nervous agitation and begins recording the encounter one FaceBook laden. Her eleven year old twins are watching from the backseat and police responding to a call about possible harassment means few seconds the encounter starts to unravel. Officer pulls her out of the car and now come on come on. Hollingsworth are unable to read the officers' lives is confused. Moments later a scuffle ensues and ends up with Hollandsworth on the ground. And handcuffed and her children screaming I'm. Lot. She later tells a local fox station. My kids are freed because of all. The incidents have been happening recently and you know their res black and this community so when they see a police officer there also on high alert. Police issued a statement saying they take community complaints seriously and that in this case and officer responded to a call about harassment. And only briefly detain Hollingsworth. After she did not comply with commands the police noted that Hollingsworth indicated she was death. But police did not explain why they did not seek sign language service since. In recent years racially tense police encounters have sparked tension in the Las Vegas region. Las Vegas people of color are the majority of the population. But a police by a majority white law enforcement agencies from a trend that is national according to a new ABC news investigation. From what people have to recognize. Yeah intrusion police. Biased against the blue collar and illegal. And it was designed to lead. Did that weigh 400 years according to an ABC news Washington Post poll. Only 10% of black people think the police treat black and white people equally and Africa say one of the reasons some African Americans are mistrustful of police. Since from the fact that in Middletown he's the police forces don't reflect the diversity is seen in the communities they serve. Prior look at what a police officer has some bad experiences with whom. Post harassment come occasion my family were harassing a couple occasions. And ABC news investigation with our own stations found striking racial disparities in most metro areas around the country. Between the racial make a police officers were often overwhelmingly white. And the demographics of the communities they're supposed to serve and protect. In 99 of the nation's 100 largest metropolitan areas whose chairman officers and our right is larger than this year residents who are warranted that's according to our investigations tell analysis of census data and in six of those American cities in the surrounding metropolitan areas including Pittsburgh in Knoxville and cocaine. Nine out of every ten police officers or wife. Recruitment and minorities has become more minority police departments in recent years other leading organization of black law enforcement officers claims. He ever served falling shortened in some cases apart misdirected. The research we conducted and we we've done this. Both auto Lola will and a what was national. The same result. What we found is that there are not. Making any kind of central connections. Witnessed the core constituency. Community. NAACP. Eerily. I can get religion or church. The issue diversity comes amid calls for police reform in new apartments are under intense pressure like never before. Facing a spate of explosive issues. It feels like this is one of the most challenging times. Is that true well I don't think there's any question. That this past year has challenged police in ways that they never have. You know from Kohlberg nineteen. The George Floyd tragedy. To the demonstrations. That occurred and then all of this time violent crime has been spiking. In ways we haven't seen in ten and twenty years all across the country. And women in Minneapolis -- -- George lord was murdered by a white police officer William route 88% of law enforcement officers are toying with minorities holding less than 12% the police jobs who even though people of color are 26%. Of the population in Portland Oregon disparities are even more striking to people of color representing 28% of the population who when law enforcement 93%. White for example let Latinos are 12% and other region's population. Of only 2% of the police force rosters and really in San Jose who 36% of the community -- Asian American really only 10% of the police force our subsidies have department rosters and more accurately reflect local racial demographics among them orleans' Jackson Mississippi in San Diego and Baltimore in the Honolulu and San Antonio Ryan Tillman a courtroom with Chino, California police department says this on the careers of police are concerned and cardinal rule because he believes in diversity can ease racial tensions and and. Also helps kind of certainty fiscally situations without even when he and Ralph doesn't always work no. Pled in my experience I've seen when you can relate to the Pulitzer serving in helps her drop tremendously. I thanks Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas for that report. Coming up printed a live look at the White House where president Biden just wrapped up a meeting with George Lloyd's family we're expecting to see them at any moment we'll bring that to live. And as it happens stay with us. I. Welcome back one year ago today George Floyd stepped sparked mass protests around the world and a national conversation about social injustice and police reform. ABC news' chief national correspondent Byron Pitts joins us now for more. On the impact of may 25 when he twenty Byron thanks so much for being here one year ago today. The world learned the name George Floyd what do you think that name means now one year later. I think for many people a means many things but but worse to come to mind for me your pain. What his death those nearly nine minutes of a neo in his neck potential. I think the that the demonstrations that were sparked because of his death. Became a rallying cry from the nation the people came together and also progress there has been changed slow. And few places but there has been changing in our nation Israel managing policing I think is had a the impact. And and it every aspects of society from policing tell corporate America sees its role Powell what schools teaching school. So for maintained potential progress we've got some of the worst to come to mind when you hear the name of George flowing. An irony and then part of ABC's special coverage of this story every step of the way well much really stood out to you over the course of the past year. Well they're there have been a couple I think first I call of the the rainbow of rage. The demonstrations that sparked across the country around the world historically when we've seen these kinds of demonstrations in America. The crowd has been overwhelmingly black and brown but this time what we saw. Is that the rainbow of America we didn't and not just black and brown and white people vote we saw certainly liberals and moderates and conservatives. Who all came to the streets of American said what we saw on this videotape is wrong says one thing. Also. We were reminded in this in this high profile cases that there's about an individual or family I think our nation got to know. George Floyd and his family and and I I think. You saw good and decent people hardworking people. Their own issues like every American family so that there was a connection. And then his funeral. It reminded me of the role the black church has played historically. In the civil rights movement and in movements in general it's a place of healing and hope. And in place but we're where we're groups can organize. And then lastly I think the trial to David children trial Derek schober trial forgive me. Does one of the few times American history that and high profile case that a racially diverse jury solve the same. Evidence and fairly quickly came to the same conclusion. I was mindful of the worst of doctor king of the arc of the more uterus is long. But it bends towards justice and for many people in many parts of America the conviction of dare show that. What it was convicted for how quickly he was convicted was a sign that America is in fact change. And iron are gonna break away for a second because the Floyd families now coming out at the white house with president Biden I'm gonna toss sort of David BR. That you're. Good afternoon were coming on the air at this hour because president Biden has just met with members of George Floyd's family has this country marks one year now since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. There was already a moment of silence in Minnesota the governor there are calling for that moment of silence at 2 PM. But lasting nine minutes 29 seconds came out of time former officer Dirk children had just beyond George what's next. Children was convicted of murder last month three other former officers awaiting trial next year. As you remember George Boyd stepped of course sparking global protests and demands for police performed here in the US. Deployed family in Washington today you see them right up there outside the White House meeting with the president and the lawmakers on Capitol Hill president Biden. Had set today as a deadline to pass the George Floyd justice and policing act. Which calls for sweeping reforms including banning choke holds and eliminating what's called qualified immunity for police officers. He has already passed the house the bipartisan efforts are to be making progress in the senate and it's been crowned the lead Steve legal team. For the boy's family can see there at the microphones there. From the press assembled at the White House and let's listen. Momma turner being brought Obama for attorney Chris Stewart attorney charter Roman religion head turning jester Merrill and then also. NASA Barbara CK powerful. We're have a present witness here the family. I'm George Florida has some of bear dear friends we have Rodney Florida we have Malone as Florida. We have terrace Florida and we have. Brad Dan Williams. Obviously we have this little and danger room where her mother rocks is here we're Jian and we are bound to be here. We have Dominic don't William were close and personal France Venezuela. President here. Briefly. Their Brothers will address shoe. The president and the vice president man with the family of more. Boulder and how warm. In their monetary you some things that happened in that medium I'm though the president was. Very. Personal because it got to know this family over the years and then he warnings. Check all day elm home today of all days. To see how they were doing and terror rear at a rate bad day or stereo. Doing everything to make sure that his legacy of respect did. Then that involves us gore and Jimmy were Simmons isn't just a few moments. To continue to press forward for the jars stored just ask him police and he says he is ready to sign any day this bad. Dean doesn't want to sign and hey bear that doesn't have itself stands remaining so he is going to be impatient to make shares don't write BO. Not a rush mobile. I'm also. The family encouraged the president. Continue to leeway of the civil rights leaders of advocacy groups there who have been working known this. Put decades like. Reverend Alan NAACP. And the National Urban League them any obvious and so will bat or. Our present to you alone a slower. I bill in. There in the end it. I'm going grade. Listen. How we live with the president and the BP. It was just put a remembrance slow. What happened to my brother that this poses they did. They listen. Byrd a and it looks great. He's a genuine guy and they always speak from the boy. Here's some good did this to be able to had a chance to meet little we have an opportunity to. You just thankful book plus mono and and we just want this dog club that we expect to be passed in the future. Considerably another record you can't help people who because. This this thing if you can make a federal allow Cuban ticked the bird which is the bald eagle. You can make for a federal hello to take people close. Yeah yeah and brother erratic and debris. A you guys go in today's program is about the remembers of our brother George Hood father. Paul cool brand. Fans. The Mr. President and vice president neighborhood condos and just people of Texas macro whatever way Zhu reiterated every game. That's how we were doing or we do we need but would take care I was still have big announcement and this is not a vote. How we feel and it was all about today about our brother. And we've FaceBook daily show great concern. Fans. You're swinging around him I cannot create memories and I think he would personally make sure I think you're here from turns Florida. We're trying to relate to anyone and of course is that we're ready and. Hello everyone hello hello and go home BA today there's an honor goes to meet with the president and the vice president and put in the sort of concerns off family. Hey you know put him there actually given a Salo concerns now we still in the situation. They don't do cup filled it was a very productive flow of conversation that I am grateful that I think everybody for the low take. Fans now you hear from Brenda Williams didn't airfield Georgia Florida who was like a son to home. Mario the home. It is planning lumber and home home. I think it was a volatile we're very mean we're very appreciative and grateful and so the president vice president my decision was. I think that to me when will be so all concerned at all I think generally want to know is that that we resolve. Now what he could do to support us they did let us know they support best in the field and they want some Maicer distant right heel and onerous new. Call me also say their own. He said that Baylor. No he's not had about enough handmade blue marlin he's lost the deal to be right amenable and did host Georgia Vegas sands. Car and then down. Hear hear from mark co counsels there's always a team effort and we have a great shame this stand which of them are great legal same. My attorney Chris Stewart news. Available bronze seen little baby whale just in my law partner. The president actually interact differently would you honestly had I have snowball. Mom and that's why this may be a sad day across the country but this race based super every day. CN Harrison sound like she's still valid then I'm sort of direction just come together and any Democrat Democrat Republican. Have passed a bill you care about policing and the people you don't get past. Veteran now we were here from attorney Tony Roman OJ. Number. Great co counsel. Good day everybody nice to see you all I think what's important about today commemorating the one year. Dana noted George Floyd's that this that we need this bill passes. Here's why we need him past. We need to protect the lives visible closing soon take life. We need people saved on the streets of our country they're supposed to be an unnecessarily shot my beliefs. That's what's so important about this day. That's why I'm so proud to be standing with the Floyd barely today be in a represented. They're fighting for this bill would make sure it is meaningful and substantial. Thank you. Okay. And that Lou here briefing from attorney Justin Miller and we have almost because there. Good afternoon the the important thing to remember and I think everyone's spoken on different things but the important thing I want everyone to remember is this there have been other bills that have been passed. In the last three months and protecting. Different groups. Of people. This group of people needs be protected to. And this started a long time ago. There's something to start a lot sooner they got protected a lot faster and so. We just ask that you if you're out there watching you know merger congressmen birds or senator to pass this bill does very very important. It hit him fans and then probably before general question or two pairs. National bar association president. Not turning CK hopping. Afternoon. Justice for wine is justice for all. On behalf of the over 66000. Mostly African American lawyers in this country and globally we must support them. Not that George went just listen and we don't have additional news. Let's we want to see the carnage that we've seen happen over and over and over again and that's not acceptable. So please call your senator. Impress upon everybody in your community that we gas engines. There are millions. And we're gonna just do this one time for his family back in Houston and not a lot of who can be here. We go already is obvious. The sale save lives here and grabbed. Gun problem here. We'll special way of life it's official English. Should play his way. George door we'll move didn't. They loud maybe. Charge me. Back here best where his family there could not be here today. Talk yeah they want to work. And I'm GOP is trying to get my again from. Policing organization. Won the George Clinton policing and that's one of the reasons. So alone and that's the reason why it was not signed into law. The president today what say you about the fact that they're looking but police organizations that lion you get looks like it's similar. Worse is qualified immunity civil rights nurses police. We're going to leave here and go meet you observed. Booker. As similar to sky. Sort of lean negotiators. In the United States senate to continued to talk about a bipartisan bailed. We don't think bad. There has to be one against. Didn't shouldn't be that we are won't battled police and we all along just release them where jars floored. It would give the opportunity to take a breath we'll but I haven't in the on his neck where embryonic trailer would get this leave him peace. We're about Havre heard door breast at all brand. And execute it were six Brothers and our body. Their blood is on this legislation so we're gonna continue to whip there's bound and there is this leave it to him to continue to breast. Just say. We have the respect this real blow that's on this legislation. This must be meaning probe. And we can do this together. This is an American issue this says. Police say show us civil rights issue we have the look at this as a national edition that we have bomb boarded Dylan Wareham. Bob do all that think Chris big guy. There has been a bad thing seven years since we've had amino bold legislation. And we look back and mr. Rea remember. Jimmie Lee Jackson being killed and Alabama. And they're Marlins the game. And John Lewis bears Selma. Use and that. As good ever exist Derek did Civil Rights Act violent past have here's a here's a Triad we pray. Their history can repeat itself. And that the death foot jars or will help probe lasts until he finally did mean it globally through boy yeah. Yeah. He or anything like these guys and a rapid I think he's so why she threw. Did you have a you you're getting crowned on leading the legal team for George Floyd's family. Several members of George Boyd's family speaking after having met with president Biden and vice president Harris at the White House. They said the president is genuine they were thankful for the meeting. But they said that he genuinely wanted to know how the family is doing. They reiterated that the president said he wants the right bill not a rush bill and that he's optimistic that there will be one of forthcoming. We also heard there from a member of the legal team describing the moment. At the White House that the president played with Gionta we remembered that he had met. George Floyd's little girl in Houston on the eve of the funeral. He has a personal relationship now with his family have it was. Privately held today that we now have that image from inside the meeting of them playing together. But once again the president and Jian the family said it was nice to see her smiling as she. So often does a want to bring in Mary Brewster standing by live she's right outside the White House and married again the president had. He previously said that today would be a deadline his hope for this. Policing act to be passed that obviously is not the reality today but the president and this White House remains hopeful. And even today there is cause for optimism on the hill negotiators have said that they see a bipartisan framework emerging. Now they are getting into the officers from civil lawsuits but there are at least making strides the president's deadline that he is that obviously is not going to be met. But today was a chance of that meeting Graham to underscore his commitment to getting this done as he said the families saying the president made it clear he wants just a bill of substance and meaning. And Mary just give the window of the folks watching at home senators Cory Booker and Tim Scott they're going to be meeting would be senators momentarily over on the hill. And we should point out that these senators have that the support of their leadership which is a good sign. This is a Democrat and a Republican leading these negotiations and the senate knowing it's already passed the house. And there is look there's interest on both sides of the aisle to get something done your day agree that they have to finally. Past police reforms of course the question is and what does this really look like. In practice not just in concept and I think the president himself is facing criticism for not doing enough. The pressure on congress publicly we've asked the White House about that they say the president is deeply involved in this but he also wants to give these negotiators and space. To try and make some progress here the president obviously very eager and members and both parties to get something done here finally. The paper slot at the White House force Mary thank you wanna get to Alice press was on the ground in Minneapolis and he's been covering this case from the very beginning and Alex. Does it mention of the top there there was that moment of silence. A nine minutes and fast in Minnesota already earlier today and and what is the mood on the ground there. Yet David that moment of silence observed here in Minnesota and in parts across the country people remember those nine minutes and 29 seconds where we heard. Georgia Floyd thank you for hair and call for help. Now here this is one of several events being held here in Minneapolis across. Not the last couple of days honoring George boy's life remembering his legacy here. A lot of the music in the background here there's been speakers. There's a certain number of people who have come here together. To honor George Lloyd they say they want to not only marked his dad and what they want to remind everyone that they continue to work. For justice and racial equality across this country and I talk to a young lady here David she'd tell me that. Her reason for coming here is because she wants to see lasting change across the country she wants a seat. By the way police officers are trained change you want to seal laws. That will change how things operate and she told me David that she knows that this a one year anniversary marking George Floyd's. Death. It's just the beginning she says there's much work ahead and she's ready to continue that work David. Hope for real change on the ground there in Minnesota. At this hour and let's bring in our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas who covers up policing in this country and has for many years and here you know. Part of this debate in these final weeks of this negotiating back and forth between Democrats and Republicans has been whether or not. They would be able to eliminate this qualified immunity which a many police unions are our feel very strongly about. It but there is going to have to be a way to bring the sides together. Andy David that is a critical issue police want that protects into. Remain in some fashion bug other civil rights leaders saying. That has to change David as we look in the past year the primary thing that we now know is that police are under more scrutiny. That ever. And we've also seen some attitudes about race in this country change were we looking and we were looking at a poll. That in nineteen skis we 2014. Only about 44% a white people thought that African Americans were under be treated unfairly by the criminal justice system. By last summer David that number jumped to 62%. We're also seeing change in terms of police reform. And that a number of states we looked at data this morning seventeen states now are banding shall colds. Or that type of police tactics that reduce the amount of people took him being able to grieve so there is changed it. Movement in some places the question is whether or not there will be federal movement on this earth thanks to. Pierre Thomas and Terry Moran at black watch matter plaza. But in Washington DC not far from the White House and Terry I was struck by something we heard from one of George Floyd's Brothers who said if we can pass a federal laws to protect. The bald eagle in this country that we that we can pass a federal law to protect human beings and our country. Such as striking remarked David in here at black lives plaza where there was so much passion and protest. Over the past year is it does. Resonate. We're just a couple blocks from the White House as you said and that's really where the action it is as we've heard from. The family and the lawyers and our correspondents what will change. Not just the trading on the streets but what will change. Think most Americans remember the feeling they had when they first saw that video that feeling of a shock and horror and sorrow and for a moment. Solidarity. On this issue. What will remain. After that moment has passed when the hard work of really making change happen. Begins I think that's one of the things the family is working on that's roiling the country continues to work on as our divisions are rising again. Even on this day what we remember when we did come together even. And such an awful moments. So important to remember Terry in fact be diversity of the faces across this country the backgrounds of the families who all. Came forward and small towns and large cross this. Country to support. By the family of George Floyd in the days and weeks that followed. The events one year ago we're going to continue our coverage on ABC news live abcnews.com of course I'll be back with the entire team for world news tonight. Were to leave you here would that image of John Floyd. George Floyd's little girl saying say his name George Floyd just outside the White House the family saying this is not a democratic issue Republican issue. It's an American issue and they're hoping for change there in Washington I'll see this later. Today. This has been a special report. Again I was a family George Floyd led by his daughter Gianna outside the White House after meeting. With president Biden the families there is not advocating for congress to pass. A federal police reform bill named after George Floyd that bill was passed by the house but is currently stalled. In the senate as Republicans and Democrats try to work on a compromise here and I want to go back to fire pits. For a little bit more on this fire it does sound like. There's some light at the end of the tunnel all those of the exact words Republican us senator Tim Scott who's leading the charge your for the Republicans in working on this bill along with Democrats. So sounded they are making progress there's a lot of things they agree on here and they're trying as as peer pointed out. To work on the qualified immunity aspect but I'll ask you about just the significance. Of this moment when you think back to where we were a year ago. To see today George Floyd Stanley at the White House having met with the president and talking about this federal police reform bill in George Floyd's name. That could be passed pretty soon. To. I think today as a reminder of yes progress has been me about how difficult and slow progress can be and a you're not talked about this I'll talk with Terry about the very same thing that look we are a microwave society we want change. Immediately that's not just sort of youthful notion us American notion. But the reality of of our nation's history and real change. It's just not a microwave was more like a Stew it takes time it takes a variety of agreements I think about Islam and lots of comparison between. George Foy who represents this generation their M itself for Emmett Till was killed in August of 1955. The Civil Rights Act didn't pass until 1964. The voting rights act didn't pass until 1965. Real change took time. The work that's going on in the nation's capital right now law. Up on Capitol Hill. That's real change that's Clint take real time I don't necessarily Shelley optimism that the Stanley did today. All of us have covered Washington for any time know that that that when things slow down here they golf and slow down for awhile. On there is despite the public face there is real divide. Opportunity Republican Party ended in the Democratic Party as to what police reform should look like so I would expect inning change anytime soon. And that's. The story of America when it comes to substantial change it takes time again is Doctor King once said the ark of the more universe is long. Emphasis on long give points to works just as we are good and decent nation initially we seem to get it right but rarely do we get it right quickly. And Byron there is one difference so now and that is video and and you and I were talking about this before we went. To the Stanley and there at the White House the fact that no just. 24 hours after George Floyd was killed there in Minneapolis the world saw the video of his murder how do you think this whole thing plays out. If that video don't all of Frazier had never taken that video and do you think that the kind of change your talking about. Can now happen more quickly considering everyone has a video camera in their pocket. I. I think it can occur quickly and certainly that was a game change one of what he has an early when the moments that I remember most from this past year and one of the moment to remember. Is a report by our colleague steals in some. Where he he said that the one factor the one thing that was different in this case from all the other cases was that. That that person had a camera had a an and took images. Looking on the sixty year old black man and terrorism a black man my age who hasn't had aids some a George Florida experience. Or known someone in their family or someone they grow with who had a similar experience it's well I think that image was shocking. And disturbing to all. I think many people in many communities of America weren't surprised at all. And so that we can't underestimate. This certainly we we've seen this this that the goodness of America and his response. Odds of that videotape. But I don't think anything would have changed if not for that videotape in many ways like the image of them itself. Men of color have been dying in the hands of angry white mouse for very long time prior to August of 1955. But what changed was when his mother image those mother agreed to have the photograph taken of his. Bloated and beaten body in his casket and win and good and decent Americans across the country saw that image of this child beaten to death. Many people decide that America is better than that and so I think what this videotape. And Twain Swanee. Good and decent Americans saw that videotape some for the first time others reminded of what they see in the past and saying you know what. America is better than this we can change to your point will it change quickly. I've been a journalist for forty years. I'm not optimistic that chains significant change will occur quickly but is occurring. You know and part of this all the nations special tonight on ABC news we look in Newark, New Jersey. As heart a scrabble. Urban center as any place in America but they've been engaged in police reform for a number of years and has picked up some in any year since George Bush death. And they're making a real change there because they're good people and law enforcement community in politics. Who are committed to doing good work so it's possible but never as a quick. And Byron dare show who was convicted of George Floyd's murder last month he's due to be sentenced. Next month the other three officers involved are now due to stand trial next year what are you looking out for as the rest of the criminal proceedings here play out. I would think there there's some expectation that. Mr. showroom will likely get a lengthy sentence based on the evidence presented but by the prosecution is Kason. In all the legal analysts that we've talked at ABC news and around the country. Ask for S for the the other officers former officers have been accused. Who knows I think in many ways that as for the nation and our awareness of this case a kind of moves on now. Pass their children. I think he becomes a footnote for the most part unless something dramatic unexpected happens in the sentencing process. But I think here is significance to were rare as a nation its past. And that and that this bill that they're they're debating now. In Washington. It is were a lot of that the focus will turn to now win in and policies. And legislation that Ken. Be put in place to help change America the way many people like to see changed. Her empire it's always great to have your insights Byron thank you thank humor. And tonight you can watch after Floyd the year that shook the world a soul of the nation's special that's tonight at 10 PM eastern right here on ABC. And we will have continuing updates on ABC news live throughout the day and more tonight at 7 PM eastern. On ABC news live prime with Lindsey Davis thanks for joining us I'm Diane Maceo. How to for a rest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.