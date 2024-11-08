California fire weather gets a ‘welcome reprieve’: Official

Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Tony McHale discusses the weather conditions allowing firefighters to shift from defensive mode in battling the blaze.

November 8, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live