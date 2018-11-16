Transcript for California wildfires leave at least 66 dead with more than 600 still missing

More than a week after wildfires began tearing across California literally looks like so many dropped a bomb people are left grappling with such widespread destruction. The fire moved so I never seen a -- fire moved that fast. I mean dating have time NTELOS to evacuate. More bodies were discovered overnight in northern California. The list of those still missing by the hundreds. Their names plastered on the wall when its new big shift city. Where hundreds of Al homes we're now living in tents in a Wal-Mart parking lot. Relying on each other and the kindness of strangers. Some driving hours to drop off food supply. I don't have nothing lost everything lost some of them lost their families. And I feel like. I was that we were neophyte we are capable of doing this so we did it. In Southern California where flames ripped through antley in bids for a counties thousands are coming home. Deceive there's anything. To my house putting on pressure definitely. What Krista Danes says he's blessed her with state by one man and a gorged. He'd like help save so many homes and nobody knows who yes he's like an Angel. So if you see if I hit the ball to attend to is I think yes please don't come this away so we can all hug them. The scope of the destruction here in California is horror to comprehend. The White House says the president plans to visit the speak tomorrow to see it firsthand and he was survivors of the wildfires. Maggie really ABC news Calabasas California.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.