Car speeds down sidewalk, plows into light pole

An alleged drunk driver nearly hit a man as he sped down the sidewalk in Jersey City, New Jersey.
0:40 | 02/22/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Car speeds down sidewalk, plows into light pole
