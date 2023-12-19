‘Cash is king’ as Americans’ credit card debt increases

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with CNET Senior Editor Nick Wolny on ways Americans can curb their credit card debt as spending increases due to the holidays, inflation, and rising APRs.

December 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live