Cat and deer come face to face

More
A 20-year-old cat shared a sweet moment with a deer as it was staring out the window.
0:35 | 03/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cat and deer come face to face
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61530921,"title":"Cat and deer come face to face","duration":"0:35","description":"A 20-year-old cat shared a sweet moment with a deer as it was staring out the window.","url":"/US/video/cat-deer-face-face-61530921","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.