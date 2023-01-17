Why one company just hired artificial intelligence ‘interns’

Kyle Monson, a partner at the marketing firm codeword, talks about his company’s newest interns – artificial intelligence assistants powered by the ChatGPT bot.

January 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live