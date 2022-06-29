Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honors Jan. 6 police officers

U.S. Capitol and DC police officers receive the Congressional Gold Medal for defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack. It is the highest award of national appreciation granted by Congress.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live