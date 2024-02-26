Cross-country storm moves east with 17 states on alert

A major cross-country storm is expected to bring snow, hail and a tornado threat. Seventeen states from Washington to Texas are on alert for heavy snow and strong winds.

February 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live