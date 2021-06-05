Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for DC mayor bans dancing at weddings
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:04","description":"The mayor of Washington, D.C., Muriel Bowser, has banned dancing at large-scale events in light of COVID-19 restrictions. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77542083","title":"DC mayor bans dancing at weddings","url":"/US/video/dc-mayor-bans-dancing-weddings-77542083"}