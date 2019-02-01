Transcript for Deadly lion attack

It does seem as if this had been a weekend of animals attacking all over the place as we head north on our focus now to North Carolina where there was. A lion attack and this one turning out even worsen the situation there at this point it was a 22 year old intern who ended up dead. I certainly promises there. Candice the conservative center here in Burlington, North Carolina is shut down indefinitely after a lion. Attacked and killed an inter 22 year old Alexandra block. Authorities say the line broke through a locked in closure during your routine in closure cleaning. One of the responding deputies says they have to kill the line. When tranquilizers did it work now block was a recent graduate from Indiana University she was on the job for less than two weeks. And dissension here tells me that even though she was here for just sustenance short time she made an impact on the community. And speaking of the community have been torn apart by the death many of them have concerns in the past about the safety measures implemented here at the center. What a woman who I spoke with has lived in this area for thirteen years she says she together with a group of other neighbors got together. And then went to City Council trying to push for. More of those safety measures but the center is licensed by the Department of Agriculture they would just inspected back in April. The Department of Agriculture found no violations but it is raising the questions about the laws when it comes to keeping wild animals. In captivity. Tennis back over you. I just an alarming scene there in Burlington, North Carolina thanks to Stephanie Ramos and our hearts of course go to the family about 22 year old. In turn.

