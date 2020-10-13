Transcript for Deadly protest shooting

A political violence in our streets is opposing rallies turned deadly in Denver over the weekend. This dramatic image captures a moment right before the gunshot police that the man on the left used pepper spray on the man on the right who then appears to draw firearm and then fatally shoots a man spraying him. The suspect identified as a security guard hired to protect the local news for him because he's clintons and Dell has more. Tonight new questions about a security guard hired by a local TV station now under investigation for first degree murder. After a deadly shooting following protests that had been mostly peaceful I. It happened as groups from the far right and far left had gathered for competing rally Saturday in downtown Denver. Lee Keller in the camouflage hat be seen arguing with a man before moving out of frame. Denver Post photojournalist Helen Richardson capturing the moment Cutler and another man thirty year old Matthew Doyle laughed get physical it escalates immediately. Keller appears to slapped Olaf who draws a gun Kellner unleashing a cloud of pepper spray then that single shot. October is fatally wounded. Why not from one arguments are not so hot and end to sack I didn't go to sedan. Well I think acting. Is odd summer or life coroner's. Police Russian seconds later taking dole off into custody. TV station KUSA says dole off was working for them but the city of Denver says he was not properly registered as a security guard. KUSA says stole off was hired through the Pinkerton agency but Pinkerton says stole off was not an employee and worked for an outside vendor the company says it's fully cooperating with the investigation and we take loss of life in any situation very seriously. And Lindsay dole off is being held on investigation of first degree murder he has not entered a plea. But officials also tell us that if he was operating as a security guard or without a license he could face fines and even jail time. Now one more thing has been a lot of online speculation that dole lop was a member of NT four or some other. Radical left wing organization. Denver police have now twice shot that down saying. It is not true Lindsay. Clayton things you.

