Transcript for A discussion about Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine

And joining us now for more on B vaccine roll out infectious disease specialist an ABC news contributor doctor Todd Halloran. He's here doctor Eller and you know from a medical perspective how little mention is is this speed of starting vaccinations today. Put this into perspective for us what did we just witness. What an amazing day this is Diane. You know I put this up with some of the greatest discoveries of our lifetime the discovery of the polio vaccine that. Back in the 1950s. You know where we were having a much reduce cases of paralytic polio think of what I was doing tours psyche not just our children. You know the discovery of the measles vaccine in the early 1960s. Hundreds of thousands of people. Honda acquiring this highly contagious virus the most contagious this is there is such an incredible day that this tape begins to roll out. And you know this is not only this is a big stuff obviously for the world. But even bigger step the fact that these messenger already vaccines are successful hunting a new class. Form this could potentially affect generations of us to come. And to be able to get a handle on. Yeah we heard one of the medical professionals in Connecticut saying that we'll look back on as and compare this scientific victory to putting a person. On the moon and that's how big at least that professional thought that this was I want to ask you. Our. Where does that leave us in the fight against this pandemic in the US could we start. To see things return to normal width 80% of people vaccinated. I think so again we don't know the exact number. What. Herd immunity is going to mean for Coca in nineteen but I think it 80% of Americans. Take two doses of this vaccine or. Future vaccines to come. I do believe it that. Along with the fact that we already have some natural immunity that combination I think is gonna put the end. The cold in nineteen at least in this in this. Current epidemic. And we know that the Pfizer vaccine is a two dose vaccine women Daryn a vaccine which is next in line also had two deaths dose vaccine so we actually put out. To our viewers on Twitter says he if they had any questions and Kenneth asked. What is the efficacy of the vaccines after just one shot do you acquire some immunity from that first shot. It looks like we do I think it's and it's a very important question deals so far what the scientists. And spies are saying. He's got there's about 52%. Reduction in infection now remember those are. You're looking at people who just got the first dose indeed in didn't get second those three weeks later meeting it was the case they came in that two week period so we are talking about small numbers we'll have to see what the real world example as. Remember even 52% reduction is a big deal when it comes to cope a nineteen inch transmission prevention. My doctor tot ally always great to have you thank you. Great to seated and.

