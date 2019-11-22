Donkey rescued from California sinkhole

More
Local officials said the sinkhole opened up shortly after heavy rain hit the Reche Canyon area.
0:35 | 11/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Donkey rescued from California sinkhole
I wore.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"Local officials said the sinkhole opened up shortly after heavy rain hit the Reche Canyon area.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67231946","title":"Donkey rescued from California sinkhole","url":"/US/video/donkey-rescued-california-sinkhole-67231946"}