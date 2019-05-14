Transcript for Dozens charged in massive Houston marriage fraud scheme

In heavily redacted government documents close to a hundred people are accused of participating in a lot of running scheme for share marriages. Investigators say this house Houston's web site was the epicenter. Where Ashley went allegedly recruited American citizens to marry Vietnamese nationals in order to obtain legal residency. Her defense attorney disagree. It's the government in these detention hearings always tries to make. You know these really salacious. Kind of statements and arguments. As well as making a point to let that dead. The jets know that she was a naturalized citizen as though. That carries less weight as somebody that's been that is being born here. Attorney mark Carter decried the government's heavy hinted at not only arresting his client. But also wins daughter that's her husband dashing out of court wins common law husband was arrested as well his brother spoke out briefly. Good news create. They let Jay go to them all bought it. The indictment even installed a lawyer trying Lee Nguyen who allegedly helped file documents to make the marriages looked legit. Other defendants are accused of everything from flying to Vietnam to marry their supposed spouse's to making fake photo albums to show a relationship. All of which defense attorneys denied. At the accusation basically is paying. Summer to a range. A fraudulent marriage that's elegance. It's still unclear what evidence the feds will be able to gather from this west side house the winds attorney says helping people is not a crime. When we get to court it's my intention had to fight. Tooth and nail to the bitter end. For my client.

