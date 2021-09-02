Drone footage shows beautiful winter scenes in New York

More
The snow was captured in Brookhaven, New York.
0:56 | 02/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drone footage shows beautiful winter scenes in New York
And who. Okay. Okay. I. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"The snow was captured in Brookhaven, New York.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75779346","title":"Drone footage shows beautiful winter scenes in New York","url":"/US/video/drone-footage-shows-beautiful-winter-scenes-york-75779346"}