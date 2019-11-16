A look at the efficiency of U.S. recycling

More
Items people place into blue and green bins for recycling sometimes end up in landfills.
0:54 | 11/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A look at the efficiency of U.S. recycling

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"Items people place into blue and green bins for recycling sometimes end up in landfills.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67056558","title":"A look at the efficiency of U.S. recycling","url":"/US/video/efficiency-us-recycling-67056558"}